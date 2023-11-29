Man Utd ready to replace summer signing already as they target four January additions

Manchester United will make as many as four signings in the January transfer window with Erik ten Hag keen to replace Sofyan Amrabat, according to reports.

Ten Hag had a good first season in charge at Old Trafford with the Dutchman leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, they had made their worst start to a season since 1986 before beating Brentford 2-1 on October 7 with Ten Hag coming under intense pressure.

But, despite their performances still being below par, Man Utd have turned results round with five wins from their last six Premier League matches.

Ten Hag’s side are now in sixth position and only six points off the top of the Premier League table after their 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday.

Their summer signings have largely underwhelmed since joining with Amrabat and Mount particularly struggling to make an impact, while Rasmus Hojlund has failed to score in a Premier League match.

Kobbie Mainoo’s performance against Everton over the weekend means that Amrabat’s place in Ten Hag’s side going forward could be in trouble.

And The Guardian claim that Man Utd are already thinking of replacing the Morocco international in the January transfer window as they ‘target four winter signings’.

It is claimed that Amrabat’s ‘indifferent start prompting the club to consider a move for a defensive midfielder’ with Man Utd ‘also looking for a right‑sided centre-back, a No 8 and a striker’.

Despite their ambitions for the winter, any ‘incomings may hinge on players leaving’ and they could also ‘depend on Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a 25% stake’.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons the Red Devils would be better off letting Amrabat go, he told MyBettingSites: “Amrabat, you’ll have to let him go.

“If you’re talking about how it’s looking at the moment with the sports side being brought up and you look at what the intentions are for next season, which is a vast improvement on this season, I would say no. After the loan’s done, he goes back.”

And, after Mainoo started ahead of Amrabat over the weekend, Ferdinand reckons the 18-year-old should keep his place over the summer signing.

On whether Mainoo should start ahead of Amrabat, Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast: “At the moment, yeah.

“Fundamentals, he [Mainoo] does the fundamentals well. But listen, it’s one game, let’s not go too overboard, we need to see this consistently.”