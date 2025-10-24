Man Utd told they need to replace summer recruit already with Amorim ‘sheltering’ one player

Man Utd need to replace summer signing Senne Lammens with a world-class goalkeeper in the January transfer window, according to former Premier League striker Emile Heskey.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window as the Man Utd board looked to back Ruben Amorim in the market.

Man Utd got off to a bad start this season but back-to-back wins in the Premier League, against Sunderland and defending champions Liverpool, have given their fans some encouragement that Amorim could be the right man.

Lammens came into the side for the first time against Sunderland and has been a part of both wins with the Belgian doing well in his first two appearances.

However, Lammens hasn’t convinced Heskey that he is the long-term solution for Man Utd – who face Brighton over the weekend – and urged Amorim and the board to look for a new world-class goalkeeper in January.

Heskey told BetBrain: “I still believe Manchester United need to sign a goalkeeper in January, despite Senne Lammens’ promising start.

“They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so they need to attract the best talent in every position.

“Just look at Man City – they signed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer, and he won the Champions League last season!

“That’s a great example of a club recruiting one of the best players in the world in that position.

“Man United need to regain that status and bring in a world class goalkeeper that can stay at the club for many years to come and reinforce the spine of the team.

“That should be the focus for Ruben Amorim over the next few months.”

Benjamin Sesko was also signed in the summer transfer window with the Slovenia international managing just two goals in nine matches in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has been in and out the team and Heskey reckons Amorim is “sheltering” Sesko after seeing Rasmus Hojlund and other young strikers fail at Man Utd.

Heskey added: “Ruben Amorim hasn’t thrown Benjamin Sesko into the deep end just yet because he’s seen what effect that has had on former Manchester United forwards.

“I think he’s sheltering him a little bit. But that can go both ways; United are winning games without him, so that might beg the question of whether Sesko is that great of an asset to the team.

“Amorim would’ve had to have made his plan very clear to Sesko, because otherwise the player’s mindset might change and he could feel undervalued if he’s not as involved.

“We all saw what happened to the likes of Rasmus Hojlund. The club has a history of signing forwards that don’t necessarily fulfil their potential and end up moving on – they don’t want another one of those.

“The last thing Amorim needs is for that same process to happen to Sesko.”

