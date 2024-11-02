A new report has revealed when Manchester United made contact with Ruben Amorim to ‘gauge’ his interest in replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

On Friday afternoon, Amorim was named Man Utd’s head coach. His appointment came just four days after Ten Hag was sacked.

Ten Hag was dismissed after Man Utd‘s disappointing 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday. This result leaves them 14th in the Premier League as they have only won three of their opening nine games.

The former Ajax boss was on the brink of losing his job at the end of last season, but Man Utd kept him after he helped them win the FA Cup.

In the summer, Ten Hag penned a one-year contract extension. Despite this, he had little credit in the bank and his exit had been a long time coming.

The Red Devils were linked with several managers in the summer, but Amorim was not mooted as a potential target as Liverpool and West Ham held talks with the 39-year-old.

Despite this, a report from The Athletic ‘inside the Amorim deal’ reveals Man Utd ‘did hold talks with him around the FA Cup final’, but they had two doubts.

‘There were some internal discussions from a technical standpoint about his dedication to the back-three system that has led him to great success with Sporting Lisbon. ‘There was also a financial calculation due to Amorim’s release clause, which has come down over the course of his contract but was still significant. United could not get totally comfortable with paying a sizeable sum when they were not entirely confident that Amorim’s methods would translate from Portugal to England. ‘And so his name was kept from featuring prominently in reporting around Ten Hag’s proposed June exit. That perhaps suited United, who could continue to monitor Amorim with relative discretion. Chief executive Omar Berrada, in particular, regarded the 39-year-old highly for his record of winning two titles at Sporting after a 19-year drought for the club.’

It’s also claimed that Amorim was on the ‘top of the list’ after INEOS had an executive committee meeting at the start of October. The report also reveals when Man Utd ‘gauged his willingness to make the switch straight away’.