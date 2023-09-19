Man Utd reject claims four stars were involved in ‘furious dressing room bust-up’ after Maguire strop

Manchester United have denied that four of their players were involved in a ‘furious dressing room bust-up’ after their 3-1 loss to Brighton over the weekend, according to reports.

Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro put the Red Devils to the sword on Saturday with young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri scoring a late consolation goal for Man Utd.

That loss means that Man Utd have now suffered three defeats from their opening five Premier League matches with the Red Devils 13th in the early standings.

Pressure is growing on Ten Hag – who had a successful first season at Old Trafford – to turn things around but he is facing a number of issues at the club.

Jadon Sancho is currently training away from the first-team squad after falling out with Ten Hag over public comments criticising the winger’s performance in training.

While another Man Utd winger, Antony, has been given a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence towards women.

The Sun claims that four Man Utd players ‘were involved in a furious dressing-room bust-up after Saturday’s home defeat to Brighton’.

It is claimed that ‘captain Bruno Fernandes confronted fellow midfielder Scott McTominay’ and that ‘centre-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also lost it with each other following a calamitous defensive display’ before Ten Hag ‘tried to restore order’.

But the Man Utd ‘refuted the claims of the report’ when the Daily Mail contacted them about the report in The Sun.

It comes after Football Insider claimed that Harry Maguire – who didn’t make it off the bench against Brighton – ‘stomped out of Old Trafford’ and ‘exited the stadium within 15 minutes of the match completion’.

And Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists there are “some bugs” in the dressing room currently with “discomfort and uncertainty” around the club.

Neville told Sky Sports: “How popular is Sancho in the dressing room? How popular is Maguire?

“Ten Hag has got some bugs in there that we don’t know from the outside what discomfort and uncertainty is being created on the inside.

“You’ve got a player who’s probably changing in the first-team dressing room but is over with the academy. You’ve got Harry, who was captain of these players 12 months ago but has now almost been alienated to the third, fourth, fifth centre-half.

“So Ten Hag has some situations in there and I don’t know the damage that is having.

“There has been many a manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left, good managers who have found challenges at United.

“I’m hoping it’s just a difficult start to the season and not a repeat of what we’ve seen previously — where it started to become challenging for Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”