Man Utd: Outcome of Sancho, Ten Hag meeting revealed as £73m flop learns pre-season plan

Jadon Sancho has been made available for Manchester United following a positive meeting with manager Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund after claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” following criticism from Ten Hag last September.

Sancho – who cost Manchester United £73million when he joined from Dortmund in July 2021, has not played for the club since a 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest in August 2023.

“Jadon Sancho returned for testing on Wednesday following his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season,” Man Utd said in a statement.

“The 24-year-old forward then trained with the group on Thursday.”

The PA news agency understands Ten Hag – who said Sancho was dropped before an Arsenal away game last season due to sub-par training – held a positive meeting with the player at the club’s Carrington training ground this week.

It is understood Sancho reflected on past issues, and the manager and player agreed to draw a line under the situation and move on.

Sancho will not travel to Norway for United’s first pre-season friendly against Rosenberg on Monday having resumed training a few days later than other players, however, he will be available for selection after that and take a full part in pre-season.

A group of senior players including the likes of Andre Onana, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford returned to Carrington on Monday ahead of pre-season.

Jonny Evans, meanwhile, has signed a new one-year contract to extend his career with United.

The Man Utd academy graduate returned to the club last summer after eight seasons away, and made more than 30 appearances in 23/24.

One of those was as a substitute in the FA Cup final as United beat rivals Manchester City, seeing the 36-year-old complete his medal collection with the club, having won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and Club World Cup during his first spell.

It was a remarkable campaign for a player who had initially only returned to Carrington on a short-term deal covering the pre-season following his release by relegated Leicester, but the contribution the Northern Ireland captain made meant a new contract was on the cards from the moment the season ended.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season,” Evans said.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

