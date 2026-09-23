Man Utd ‘resigned’ to JJ Gabriel exit as Portugal Under-17 star emerges as replacement

JJ Gabriel has been linked with a move away from Man Utd.

Man Utd are now ‘resigned’ to losing JJ Gabriel but they are lining up a Portugal Under-17 international as a potential replacement, according to reports.

The Red Devils have one of the brighest prospects in world football on their hands in the form of Gabriel but it now looks increasingly likely they won’t see him in a first-team shirt.

Gabriel has been talked about for years as one of the most exciting academy products the club has ever seen with the 15-year-old recently scoring a hat-trick in one half on his UEFA Youth League debut against FC Sabah Under-19s.

However, soon after scoring that hat-trick, reports emerged that Gabriel had informed Man Utd that he wanted to leave Old Trafford and continue his youth career elsewhere.

Initial reports had indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Man Utd hierarchy would do everything in their power to attempt to convince Gabriel and his family that Old Trafford is the right place for his development.

There was even talk on Tuesday of a ‘key deadline’ of two weeks to persuade Gabriel to stay but talkSPORT chief football correspondent Alex Crook is now claiming that club chiefs ‘are now resigned to the fact that Gabriel is leaving Old Trafford, with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid most likely’.

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Crook adds that Man Utd are now ‘scouring Europe for potential replacements’ with RC Lens talent Mezian Mesloub – who plays for the Portugal Under-17s – now one option.

The journalist continues: ‘Attacking midfielder Mesloub, who has already made his first team and Champions League debuts, has been scouted extensively by the recruitment department at Old Trafford.’

Wayne Rooney has revealed that Gabriel has been getting the “special treatment” from Man Utd for years but has insisted that the youngster has always had a desire to move to Spain.

Rooney said on the latest episode of Stick to United: “I’ve seen JJ grow up, he’s been in Kai’s [Rooney’s son] team throughout the years growing up and I think anyone close to it knew that was coming.

“In fairness to Manchester United, they’ve done everything, they’ve done absolutely everything to keep him at the club.

“I think it’s been known and there’s been a desire to go and play probably in Spain, I think. I might be wrong but this is what you’ve heard over the years.

“The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special talent and I know, I recognise, I understand that because I was that player at Everton.

“I was getting that treatment at Everton where you’re getting a bit more, parents get given stuff, you get that special treatment more than the other players are getting which, as a club, you need to do to try and keep these better players.

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“It’s just disappointing, of course, because he’s such a top player and he’s a lovely kid so yeah, you never know whether it’s gone too far and whether there is a chance for him to stay.

“But I think everyone close to it has probably known that was going to come.”

‘I’m not sure he’s a Man Utd fan’ – Rooney

He added: “I think there has been that hunger, that desire to play in Spain if I’m being honest.

“I might be wrong here but this is my opinion from being around it, seeing him play and things I’ve heard at the training ground.”

Man Utd legend Rooney continued: “To be honest, I’m not sure he’s a Manchester United fan.

“Since he’s been about 12 or 13, there has been talk of him going to play in Spain so I think anyone who has been around it, this is not a surprise at all that this has happened.

“It’s a shame because he’s such a good talent, a good player, there’s a lot of excitement around the club.

“But what I do know is there’s any young players in there who want to play for the club and regardless of age, if you don’t want to be at the club then I don’t think you should be keeping players who don’t want to be there.

“I think that sends the wrong message to the players at the club who do want to be there.”

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