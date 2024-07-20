Man Utd respond to PSG demands for Manuel Ugarte as Red Devils look to secure third summer signing

Man Utd are refusing to pay Paris Saint-Germain’s huge asking price for Manuel Ugarte after agreeing terms with the midfielder, according to reports.

After landing Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille, the Red Devils are concentrating their efforts on a deal for a defensive midfielder.

Their chosen midfielder seems to be Ugarte with widespread reports claiming that the Uruguay international has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Man Utd.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that it is now up to Man Utd and PSG to agree a fee with super agent Jorge Mendes once again likely to be key.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Man United have an agreement with Manuel Ugarte on personal terms, he wants the move. Now it depends on Man United and PSG to agree on the fee, while Casemiro or McTominay could leave the club with a good proposal.

“What does it mean guys? It means that Manchester United after the centre-back, Leny Yoro, after the striker, Joshua Zirkzee, are also ready to work on the midfield.

“The exit of Casemiro remains an important part of the story, but honestly guys, I can’t confirm anything regarding rumours that United are having trouble selling him, which could cause problems on Ugarte and so on, no.

“Interest from Saudi in Casemiro remains but sometimes it just takes time to agree on contract, transfer fee and more.

“United already have the green light for Manuel Ugarte as a potential new midfielder, the contract has been discussed and – this is an important detail – with the same agent who takes care of Leny Yoro, Jorge Mendes.

“Jorge Mendes is still a very big name, obviously, in the market, and Manchester United also have a very good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain – another important point.

“If PSG receive the right proposal this is a story that could be a concrete one in the next days, in the next few weeks.”

Issuing an update on Saturday, Romano added: “Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let Manu Ugarte leave and join Manchester United as they want João Neves at all costs. There is agreement between João-PSG, but talks are still ongoing with Benfica over the fee.”

And now French publication L’Equipe have claimed that PSG are asking for €70m from Man Utd for Ugarte, which is €10m more than they paid for the Uruguayan from Sporting Lisbon a year ago.

‘PSG opened the door to a departure at the beginning of the summer when the English knocked on the door for the first time. Paris does not want to lose money on an element bought for €60 million last season from Sporting Portugal.

‘The management is even asking for €70 million for the transfer of the Uruguayan international. A sum that the Mancunians would not be ready to invest immediately. The English leaders are considering a different proposal structure, in particular a loan with an option to buy.’