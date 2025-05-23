Man Utd respond to Ruben Amorim offer to leave Old Trafford without compensation

Man Utd have responded to an offer from Ruben Amorim to leave Old Trafford without compensation after losing the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The Red Devils ended a terrible season with a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham earlier this week after Brennan Johnson’s goal before half-time handed Spurs their first silverware since 2008.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as Man Utd head coach in November but their Premier League performances and results have been no better under the Portuguese boss.

Man Utd are 16th in the Premier League heading into the final weekend of fixtures with the Red Devils winning just ten matches all season.

It has been a campaign full of misery for Amorim – who was already reportedly talked out of resigning earlier this season – and the Man Utd boss offered to leave without compensation on Wednesday after their defeat to Tottenham.

Amorim said: “In this moment, I am not going to be here defending myself. I cannot do it, it is really hard for me.

READ: Rock-bottom for Amorim and Man Utd? No, it really could get worse…

“I have nothing to show to the fans to say I am going to improve.

“So in this moment it is a little bit of faith. Let’s see. I am always open, if the board and the fans feel I am not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation.

“But I will not quit. I am really confident on my job. As you can see I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”

But the Daily Telegraph have claimed that Man Utd ‘refuse to take up’ Amorim’s offer to resign and leave without compensation.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Spurs winning the Europa League: Amorim sack, Postecoglou vindication, terrible Manchester United

👉 Rio Ferdinand blames £25m Man Utd star for Europa League final defeat to Tottenham

👉 Ten Europa League final players who should be axed in Man Utd, Spurs rebuilds

It is understood that the Man Utd boss ‘retains the full backing’ of the club’s board and that ‘Amorim’s position is unaffected by Wednesday’s defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final as they prepare to intensify efforts to reshape a chronically underperforming squad to the manager’s needs this summer’.

Man Utd ‘accepted this season was always going to be a challenge as they transitioned to a new system and style of play’ and that Amorim ‘was always aware his future was not contingent on the outcome of one game, or his calamitous first season and that the United hierarchy accept they are facing a long-term rebuild that requires time and patience’.

The Red Devils will look to provide Amorim with the tools he needs to make Man Utd successful again next season with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo two of the names linked.

After hearing speculation about Cunha and Mbeumo, Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke told gamblingindustrynews.com: “Cunha is a good player. I like him. I like the look of him from his time at Wolves. He will bring some grit and some decisiveness, and a little bit more conviction in the attacking areas, and a greater presence. He’s got a little bit of fire in his belly which is what we need. I like that about him.

“I rate Mbeumo too. He has had an exceptional season this year. I like Liam Delap too, the lad at Ipswich. I know people talk about him a lot as well.

“These are three good players, and that’s what United need. They need exceptional players to take the club forward. I’m less sure about Mbeumo and Delap, but Cunha has a little bit more about him. He’s the kind of player I want to watch at United, he’s more exciting.

“Having said that, all three of them are better than the current options up front.”