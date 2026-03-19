Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

Manchester United have reportedly set a ‘demand’ after FC Barcelona’s ‘new offer’ for forward Marcus Rashford.

Last summer, Rashford joined Spanish giants on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Rashford was not expected to pull up any trees following his move from Man Utd to Barcelona, but he has massively exceeded expectations this season.

The England international has ten goals and 13 assists in his 38 appearances this season, so the £26m set fee for Barcelona’s purchase option currently looks like a bargain.

However, Barcelona are renowned for their financial issues and have reportedly submitted a new offer to Man Utd in the hope of securing Rashford’s services next season via another loan deal.

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It has also been consistently reported that Man Utd will stand firm and Rashford’s performances place them in a strong negotiation position.

And a new report from The Mirror claims Man Utd are ‘to reject Barcelona’s new Rashford offer’ and ‘demand’ that the £26m fee is paid in full.

Were Barcelona to refuse, Man Utd also reportedly think they could secure a £50m fee from another club.

The report adds: ‘United would be prepared to take Rashford back – and sell him to the highest bidder ahead of next season.

‘Old Trafford chiefs know Rashford’s resurrection in Spain has boosted his valuation in the transfer market. And United would be confident of getting closer to £50m for the 28-year-old, as well as getting him off the wage bill at the same time.’

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And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted this week that the Red Devils have no intention of opening the door to “creative solutions” from Barcelona.

“Remember that Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Marcus Rashford, with his brother and so with his camp to get a contract done because Rashford joined Barcelona on a loan deal, with a buy option clause of €30million,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“But now Rashford has an agreement with Barcelona on personal terms, so his own contract.

“Now, what has to happen is the agreement between Barcelona and Manchester United.

“Laporta said he wants to find a solution with Utd. From Utd, the message is a little bit stronger.

“Utd say, ‘We don’t want creative solutions. We want €30m buy-option, otherwise the player can return here, and we can eventually sell to other clubs’.

“Rashford did very well in terms of goals, in terms of assists, in terms of performances.

“Man Utd say, ‘Barcelona pay what we want €30m, or the player can return here’. So, Barcelona are on it. We will see how this conversation will continue.”

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