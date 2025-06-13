Man Utd ‘resume talks’ to seal £64m Osimhen swoop but have ‘not given up on’ Gyokeres

Manchester United have been heavily liked with Victor Osimhen.

Man Utd have ‘resumed talks’ over a potential move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but Viktor Gyokeres is also still in the frame, according to reports.

The Red Devils are still recovering from a dreadful season under Ruben Amorim after the Portuguese head coach failed to improve on Erik ten Hag’s poor start to the campaign.

Amorim’s side will go down as the worst Man Utd team to have played in the Premier League with his 15th-placed outfit winning just 11 matches in 38 this term.

They also blew their ticket to Champions League qualification, which would have boosted their transfer budget, by losing 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final last month.

Man Utd particularly struggled with scoring goals in the Premier League as Zirkzee and fellow striker Rasmus Hojlund came in for lots of criticism.

The strike duo only scored seven Premier League goals between them, although Zirkzee missed the final couple of months through injury.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the 2024/25 campaign and now INEOS’ initial focus in the transfer market is improving their attack.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived at Old Trafford from Wolves in deal worth £62.5m, while Man Utd have also had a bid rejected for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Man City academy product Liam Delap had reportedly been their top centre-forward target before Chelsea beat them to the Ipswich Town striker’s signature.

There have also been rumours that Man Utd have made contact with Sporting CP over a potential move for Gyokeres with Arsenal also in the running for the striker.

But now French website Foot Mercato insist that Osimhen is emerging as an option again for Man Utd with the Nigeria international ‘looking for a new club’ still after he ‘failed to reach an agreement’ with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, despite a ‘lavish offer’.

Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he spent last season on loan from Napoli, ‘still hopes to keep him’ but the 26-year-old ‘has resumed talks with’ Premier League side Man Utd.

The striker ‘had discussed with Manchester United at the beginning of May the conditions of a possible arrival at Old Trafford’.

And now ‘talks have resumed very recently under the conditions discussed a few weeks ago, namely a salary of €12 million for the player and compensation of €75 million including bonuses for Napoli, the club that owns the player’.

