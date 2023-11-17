Man Utd return for ‘almost impossible’ transfer of France international from RB Leipzig

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba despite the transfer being deemed ‘almost impossible’.

Lukeba moved from Lyon to Leipzig in the summer for €30m, with his 16 appearances thus far for the Bundesliga side enough to earn him his first cap for France in October’s international break.

Before his summer move, Manchester United were looking at Lukeba as one of a number of centre-backs on a shortlist of potential Harry Maguire replacements.

Maguire came close to leaving Old Trafford for West Ham before the deal broke down in its latter stages, with the England international instead deciding to remain with United and fight for his place.

That decision has paid off for Maguire, who has found himself back in the team through a mixture of injury and poor form of his competitors for a centre-back spot.

But reports claim Erik ten Hag wants to add a ‘reliable centre-back’ to his ranks in the January window, with Raphael Varane out of favour and Lisandro Martinez struggling before his long-term injury.

Roma’s Gianluca Mancini has ‘entered their sights’ and could be available for around €30m, but they’re also still interested in Lukeba.

Bild claim United have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old ‘again and again’ but report adds that his transfer in 2024 is ‘almost impossible’ given he only joined Leipzig in the summer.

The German side see the Frenchman as ‘an integral part of their future plans and believe that he can continue to develop’.

Following his return to form for the Red Devils, Maguire was recently asked whether it feels like personal vindication for staying at United, Maguire said: “Of course.

“I played a few games last year, 16 or 17 starts, and I felt like I performed really well in the games I played in. I just didn’t play as many as I would have liked.

“On the other hand, Rapha (Varane) and Licha (Lisandro Martinez) were playing brilliantly and kept numerous clean sheets. I had to bide my time and be patient.

“I had two or three opportunities last season to get a run of games but I broke down with illness, I broke down with injuries twice, so I never got the rhythm and never got the run of games that I could prove myself to the manager.

“I have got that now, I am really enjoying my football and I really enjoy playing for this club.

“I was willing to stay and fight for my place and we have four, five top international centre-backs at this club and the competition for places is really high.”

MAILBOX: Rio’s ignorance typical of p*ss-poor punditry, disappearing acts, and one-footed full-backs…