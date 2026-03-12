Man Utd return more likely as Barcelona ‘fans oppose’ Marcus Rashford transfer

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford could end up back at Old Trafford in the summer as Barcelona face pressure from fans, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window and join the Catalan giants Barcelona in a loan deal until the end of the season.

It came after Rashford spent the final six months of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Premier League side Aston Villa after falling out with manager at the time, Ruben Amorim.

The departure of the Portuguese head coach earlier this year saw speculation linking Rashford with a potential return to Man Utd once his Barcelona loan spell ends.

However, most reports suggests that Rashford wants to stay at the La Liga club with Barcelona deciding on whether to trigger the €30m (£26m) buyout option in the deal.

There were claims in February that Man Utd have shut down potential talks between them and Barcelona about potentially renegotiating the clause price.

READ: Top 10 Champions League second-leg comebacks after Man City, Chelsea and Spurs humiliations

It is still up in the air as to whether Barcelona will trigger the clause and now reports in Spain claim the Catalan giants’ ‘fans oppose the signing of Rashford’.

The report adds: ‘Barcelona’s financial situation forces the sporting management to carefully consider every move in the transfer market. The €30 million that Rashford’s signing would cost isn’t an exorbitant figure, but it does represent a significant investment for a club that continues to balance its books.

‘Furthermore, there are other priorities within the sports planning. Defence and midfield appear to be positions that could require more urgent reinforcements for the upcoming season.’

And that is the reason why Barcelona are ‘analysing whether it is worthwhile to allocate a significant part of the budget’ to a deal for Rashford.

The report insist that many of the club’s supporters ‘believe the club should explore other options’ in the summer, rather than signing the Man Utd loanee.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Second Man Utd star decides to leave Old Trafford with INEOS set to use money for a left winger

* Man Utd miss out as summer midfield target ‘reaches agreement’ in ‘real coup’

* Man Utd make £65m midfielder ‘high priority target’ after he impresses against Liverpool

Giving an update earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd wouldn’t be too disappointed to see Rashford return as there are “plenty of clubs interested”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “lThe point on Rashford is that personal terms are almost agreed between Rashford and Barcelona. As I always mentioned, with the elections at Barcelona nothing is going to happen this month in terms of club-to-club negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United. So we have to wait for those stages where Barcelona can actually reach an agreement with Manchester United.

“What I can tell you today is that if Barcelona don’t pay the €30m, the message from Manchester United is clear: the player comes back and they will have plenty of clubs interested in signing Rashford after he did very well at Barcelona.

“United feel very relaxed. Either Barcelona pay the €30m or they are prepared to sell the player elsewhere in the summer. From Barcelona they are also quite relaxed because they already have an agreement with Rashford and the contract is almost ready.

“Financially they have to see the timing of the negotiation with Manchester United to reach an agreement on the final fee. But from United there is no intention to negotiate. Barcelona have to pay this money if they want to keep Rashford, otherwise the situation will be different in the summer.

“Reaching an agreement with the player is already a very important step, and I think there are very good chances to see Rashford staying at Barcelona for the long term.”