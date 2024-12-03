Ten Hag flop ‘eyes’ Man Utd return and Amorim ‘could be open’ to ‘fresh chance’ for Chelsea winger

Ruben Amorim ‘could be open’ to a return to Man Utd for Jadon Sancho with the loanee hoping Chelsea don’t take up their option, according to reports.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” following criticism from Erik ten Hag.

Winger Sancho, who cost Man Utd £72m when he joined from Dortmund in July 2021, has not played for the Red Devils since a 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest last August.

It is understood Sancho reflected on past issues, and both men agreed to draw a line under the situation and move on.

However, after being left out of the Man Utd squads for the first two Premier League matches of the season against Fulham and Brighton it became clear that he would only play a small part under Ten Hag this term.

That led to Sancho leaving Man Utd to join Chelsea on loan before the summer transfer deadline, in a move that includes a deal to buy the winger at the end of the season.

Football Insider claim that Sancho ‘eyes Man Utd return’ under new head coach Amorim with the 24-year-old ‘looking to retain some relations with Man United though, recently liking Instagram posts from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes after their win over Everton’.

The report adds:

‘Things have of course now changed, with Ten Hag departing at the end of October to be replaced by Ruben Amorim. ‘It is a change that could open up a new door for Sancho when it comes to his Man United career if the permanent clause in his Chelsea loan deal isn’t activated. ‘The new manager may be keen to give his full squad a clean slate, and could therefore be open to giving the winger a fresh chance, once his loan spell at Stamford Bridge comes to an end.

‘A return to the fold at Man United under the new manager may also be appealing for the 24-year-old, given the Portuguese’s reputation for success with Sporting, and bright start at Old Trafford where he is rejuvenated various players already. ‘It could be a way to recoup some of his own reputation after a previously difficult spell at one of the world’s top clubs, and may give him the chance for more success as well.’

Despite those claims from Football Insider, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted at the end of August that Chelsea must buy Sancho unless they finish outside the top 14 places in the Premier League this season.

Romano said: “Jadon Sancho, Chelsea and Man Utd signed all docs in time as deal is 100% done. Loan with obligation to buy guaranteed, formally if CFC will finish among first 14 position in PL table. Fee starts from £20m guaranteed up to £25m in add-ons based on performances.”