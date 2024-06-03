According to reports, Manchester United have ‘returned’ for Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah with the Premier League side ‘desperate’ to raise funds.

The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and he’s made 80 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions.

Chalobah was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge last summer as there was a squad major overhaul.

The centre-back did not end up getting a move elsewhere and missed most of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury.

He returned to action in February and impressed during the run-in as Chelsea enjoyed an unbeaten end to the season to finish sixth in the Premier League.

Chelsea have invested over £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover of the Premier League club in 2022 and they are at risk of being docked points next season as they are in line to breach Profit and Sustainability rules.

Last month, it was claimed that Chelsea are ‘desperate’ to raise funds and the pure profit sale of Chalobah to Man Utd ‘could’ happen ‘imminently’.

Man Utd were mentioned as a potential destination for Chalobah last summer and one of their priorities this summer will be to sign one or two new centre-backs.

The Red Devils were seriously hampered by injuries at centre-back during the 2023/24 campaign as head coach Erik ten Hag was forced to pair Casemiro and Jonny Evans in defence during the run-in.

According to reports in Spain, Man Utd ‘will return to the fray’ for Chalobah, who is one of Ten Hag’s ‘old wishes’.

Chalobah is said to be ‘seriously considering an exit’ as he has ‘attracted interest from several big-name clubs’, with Bayern Munich and INter Milan mentioned along with Man Utd.

United’s swoop for Chalobah is described as a ‘strategic move’ and his exit is ‘one of the most anticipated departures’ of the summer.

‘The possible acquisition of Chalobah could be a strategic move for Manchester United, who are looking for reinforcements to make a leap in quality and recover the competitiveness lost in recent years. Chalobah would provide youth, versatility and defensive solidity, qualities that the Old Trafford team needs to strengthen its squad. ‘The interest in Chalobah not only responds to an immediate need, but also a long-term vision of building a more robust and dynamic defence. ‘The path to signing Chalobah will not be easy for Manchester United. With clubs like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich also following in their footsteps, United will have to offer a convincing sporting and financial project.’

