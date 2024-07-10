Man Utd to ‘return with third bid’ for Everton star after Toffees fail to ‘deter a further approach’

Man Utd are set to return with a third bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after seeing a second offer turned down on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Toffees rejected the Red Devils’ opening offer of £35m earlier in the summer before turning down a deal worth £50m yesterday.

Man Utd are desperate to sign two centre-backs in the summer transfer window with Branthwaite, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt and Lille’s Leny Yoro the three stars they are seriously pushing for.

And The Times have now claimed that Man Utd have not been put off making a third bid despite Everton’s insistence that they want £70m for the England international.

The Times wrote:

‘Manchester United are expected to return with a third bid for Jarrad Branthwaite after Everton rejected a second offer of £45million, plus £5million in add-ons. ‘Everton had already turned down an initial offer of £35million and are holding out for nearer to £70million, an amount United are unwilling to meet. ‘However, their second refusal to the bid tabled by United on Monday night is not expected to deter a further approach. The Old Trafford club are prepared to pay the 22-year-old centre back £160,000 a week.’

Giving an update on the state of the Red Devils’ interest in Branthwaite on Wednesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport: “For Branthwaite, basically Manchester United decided to try again after they had the first bid rejected of £35million plus add-ons.

“It was weeks ago now, and Manchester United tried to go up to £45million plus £5million in add-ons, but it was rejected again.

“Everton believe that the player is worth at least £70million, because they use the deals as reference in the past for similar players – Wesley Fofana, Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City last summer.

“They want big money for Branthwaite. They will maybe change their stance later in the window, this is what Manchester United hope.”

Former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre reckons Everton centre-back Branthwaite would be overpriced at the Toffees’ £70m asking price.

Silvestre told bettingexpert.com: “Branthwaite is not in the England squad is he? He’s not.”

“If he was playing at EURO 2024 you could pay that much money but he’s not. He’s overpriced right now.”

“Very good player. One for the future who could definitely be an option for United but at that price, no way the club should do that.”

De Ligt looks likely to sign once the Netherlands exit the Euros after claims personal terms have been agreed with the Bayern Munich centre-back.

But Silvestre doesn’t see De Ligt being Lisandro Martinez’s long-term partner at Man Utd, the Frenchman added: “De Ligt hasn’t progressed and developed since he left Ajax. He went to Juventus and now he’s at Bayern Munich. He hasn’t played much.

“I don’t see him being the number one choice at Manchester United even though they have to deal with issues in defence. We don’t know if Lindelof will stay. Harry Maguire is there but you need one or two CBs.

“I don’t see De Ligt as the number one choice from the beginning. Maybe he can grow into it. But because of his last two years, I don’t imagine him being a regular partner for Lisandro Martinez from the start of the season.”