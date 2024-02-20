According to reports, Manchester United will ‘return’ for Harry Kane if the Bayern Munich striker pursues a transfer during this summer’s window.

Man Utd previously targeted Kane during last summer’s transfer window as the forward entered the final year of his contract at Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

In the end, the Red Devils decided to pursue other targets as they did not to become embroiled in a summer saga with Tottenham.

Rasmus Hojlund was signed by Man Utd from Serie A outfit Atalanta as a cheaper alternative for an initial fee of around £64m.

Hojlund struggled at the start of this season but he has now found his form and has scored in six consecutive Premier League games.

The Red Devils were still in the market for another new striker in January and they are expected to go for one in the summer after their Financial Fair Play issues limited them during the winter transfer window.

Hojlund has been really impressive in recent months but competition for places is required at Old Trafford and it has been suggested that Kane could soon be back on the market.

Kane has grabbed 29 goals and eight assists in his 30 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season but their Bundesliga title hopes have faded following three consecutive defeats across all competitions. They are now eight points adrift of league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The England international is reportedly ‘unhappy’ at Bayern Munich and this has alerted Chelsea, who are said to be plotting a ‘stunning move’.

Now a report from Football Transfers claims Man Utd are planning to ‘return’ for Kane (and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong) in the summer.

United ‘remain very keen’ on both players and it’s suggested that ‘some members of the club believe securing a Champions League spot could be a persuasive factor for their top targets to join under the Ineos ownership, who are prepared to invest heavily in the upcoming window’. The report adds.

‘Kane is well-liked by those at Man Utd, as FootballTransfers previously reported, and if there is a willingness from the player to make a Premier League return, then the club will pursue him. ‘Kane was very open to a Man Utd move last summer, but ultimately the club could not afford Tottenham’s asking price. It’s believed that Bayern could cash in on several players in the summer to fund big-money deals, though whether Kane will be among them will depend on the England striker. ‘Frenkie de Jong remains a target, but the club will not waste time pursuing the Dutchman unless his side gives positive indications. Sporting CP’s Marcus Edwards and Michael Olise of Crystal Palace have been identified as targets early on, and there remains strong interest in Jarrad Braithwaite, as FootballTransfers was first to reveal. ‘Everton’s Amadou Onana is liked but Man Utd want to mix new additions – a crop of first-team-ready players and those who can develop. Ineos want to make Man Utd a formidable machine similar to Manchester City, hence their addition of Omar Berrada.’

