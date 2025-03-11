Manchester United have announced their intention to build a new 100,000-seat stadium next to the current Old Trafford site, in what will be the “world’s greatest stadium” as per Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and will also boost the local economy.

United have spent 115 years playing football at Old Trafford, but for one of the country’s most successful clubs, the stadium does not match. Videos often circulate online of masses of water flowing through the roof into the stands, leaving the matchday experience somewhat hindered.

But that may not be the case for long, as United have today announced plans for a new 100,000-seat stadium, as the ‘centrepiece of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area’.

The report states: ‘The stadium, and wider regeneration project, have the potential to deliver an additional £7.3bn per year to the UK economy which brings large-scale social and economic benefits to the community and wider region, including the possible creation of 92,000 new jobs, more than 17,000 new homes as well as driving an additional 1.8 million visitors annually.’

United chairman Ratcliffe feels United will be brought back up alongside the biggest clubs in the world in terms of their infrastructure when the new stadium – with the target for completion in 2030 – is built.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment, not just during the construction phase, but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete.

“The Government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”

Conceptual images of the stadium which have been posted show high beams supporting a canopy around the stadium structure itself, almost giving a look of a circus tent. At the moment, such a location seems fitting for 14th in the Premier League United.

But the suggestion that new jobs will be created is ideal, given United have undertaken cost-cutting measures, which have included laying off staff in a number of areas.

