Revealed: How long Fletcher will be Man Utd boss as INEOS target another interim

Man Utd are looking to bring in another interim manager to replace Darren Fletcher before making a permanent appointment in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils chose to sack Ruben Amorim on Monday with INEOS deciding before their 1-1 draw against Leeds that the Portuguese coach would be let go.

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League but the inconsistency of many teams means the Red Devils are just four points ahead of 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

Confirming their decision to sack Amorim, Man Utd wrote in a statement on their website: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

Amorim had riled the Man Utd board in a major disagreement over transfer policy and formations the previous week, before unleashing a rant directed towards the board after their draw against Leeds on Sunday.

Fletcher will now take charge of Man Utd – who have been linked to Oliver Glasner, Xavi, Julian Nagelsmann and others – for the next one or two matches while the Red Devils look to bring in an interim manager to see them through until the end of the season.

The Times reporter Paul Hirst revealed their plan on X, he wrote: ‘Update: plan is for Darren Fletcher to take charge of the Burnley game (& possibly Brighton), then Utd hope to appoint an interim manager who will take charge until the end of the season, when a permanent manager will be brought in.’

Reliable journalits Ben Jacobs backed up Hirst on X, he started: ‘Darren Fletcher to continue as interim manager until a suitable replacement is found. Backed if needed until summer but a fluid situation with a quicker mid-season appointment not ruled out if the right candidate presents.’

Before later confirming similar to Hirst: ‘Update: Manchester United plan to appoint a permanent manager in the summer and an interim until the end of the season. Darren Fletcher to continue until a plan in place.’

