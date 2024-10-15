Revealed: How many matches Ten Hag has to save Man Utd job as ‘top target’ is unveiled

Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure at Old Trafford.

Man Utd will give manager Erik ten Hag two matches to turn around the Red Devils’ form or face the sack, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with Ten Hag’s side winning just two of their opening seven matches of the season.

Man Utd have taken eight points overall, scoring just five goals all season, and find themselves sat in 14th position in the Premier League table.

That has seen pressure build on Ten Hag’s position with their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa meaning it’s their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

And now Football Insider claims that Man Utd ‘will sack manager Erik ten Hag if the club lose their next two fixtures against Brentford and Fenerbahce’.

The report adds: ‘Sources say the Dutchman, 54, is “clinging on” to his job at Old Trafford after a dismal start in the 2024-25 campaign.’

While Football Insider also insists that ‘sources say it is “inevitable” Ten Hag will lose his job at Old Trafford if he cannot inspire a turnaround in the next two fixtures.’

Thomas Tuchel, Eddie Howe, Thomas Frank, Gareth Southgate, Max Allegri and Zinedine Zidane are among the names linked with replacing Ten Hag if Man Utd choose to sack the Dutchman.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel is currently the favourite to succeed Ten Hag and former chief scout at Old Trafford, Mick Brown, claims the German is their “top target” if the Man Utd boss leaves.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The perpetually linked to the Premier League XI includes so many Man Utd transfer targets

👉 Premier League sack race: Man Utd boss Ten Hag remains clear favourite despite grim Villa point

👉 Ferguson tipped to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd for ‘one season’ with stars ‘taking the p***’

“He seems to be everybody’s first choice at the moment,” Brown told Football Insider. “Both Man United and England are lining him up to be their next manager.

“It’s certainly a possibility and I’ve heard Man United are lining him up as their top target if they do decide to sack Ten Hag.

“I think they’ll look to bring somebody in with winning experience at the top level so that they can come in and really make a difference.

“But they also need somebody who can deal with their issues off the field as well.

“He is definitely one of their options, but it will depend on whether he feels he wants to take the United job, because he might have more attractive offers by that stage.”

READ MORE: A prediction for every Premier League club before the next international break