Romano reveals the ‘feeling internally’ at Man Utd about appointing Carrick as their new manager

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick “could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager” at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils made the decision to sack Ruben Amorim at the beginning of January following a miserable 14 months in charge for the Portuguese head coach.

After Darren Fletcher took two matches, Man Utd appointed Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season before they decide on the new permanent boss.

Man Utd have been in incredible form under Carrick with the former Red Devils midfielder guiding his side to six wins and a draw in his first seven matches at the helm.

There have been rumours that Man Utd have set a deadline of before the World Cup, which starts on June 11, to appoint a new permanent manager.

And, despite Man Utd hoping to bring in a fresh face, it is impossible to look past Carrick if he keeps up current form with the Red Devils moving up to third in the Premier League table.

READ: ‘F***ing imposter’ deserves Keane U-turn after dragging willing Man Utd stars up to his level

Italian journalist Romano insists that “the feeling” around Man Utd about Carrick “is increasingly positive” as they head into the final few months of the season.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United have played seven Premier League games under Michael Carrick, with six wins and one draw.

“The atmosphere around the squad is excellent and the players are very happy with Carrick.

“It does not mean anything has been decided for summer 2026 in terms of the permanent manager.

“But week after week, the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive.

“When Manchester United decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim and give Carrick the opportunity, they expected him to do well – but not at this level.

“Now, internally, there is a feeling that Carrick could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager.

“It is not decided, but the opportunity is there and he is surprising everyone at the club.”

READ: Neville names Amorim signing who could be ‘game-changing’ for Man Utd as ‘fail’ claim is made

Speaking before their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, Gary Neville claimed that Carrick is “in the box seat for the job” on a permanent basis.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “The run they have been on has been a shock to everybody. Michael would not have expected this in his wildest dreams.

“He has to keep it going until the end of the season. Today is a big part of that. These games can trip you up.

“Michael is in the box seat for the job. Looking at what is happening now, I think they will qualify for the Champions League.”

Neville added: “I am surprised at where Michael [Carrick] has taken them from what we were seeing around Christmas time.

“The performance levels against Arsenal and City were incredible. I didn’t expect that.”

READ NEXT: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: corners, red cards, Declan Rice, Reece James, Robert Sanchez