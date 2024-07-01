Hint Man Utd could revive sensational striker move as Romano claims ‘big possibility’ deal can be done

Man Utd could revive their interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer as they ‘continue to monitor his situation’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new striker in the summer transfer market as they look to give Erik ten Hag the tools to have a better season in 2024/25.

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford struggled to provide the goals needed to be successful in the Premier League this season with 17 goals between them.

And many supporters and pundits doubt Man Utd will be successful until they bring in a proven goalscorer to support 21-year-old Hojlund.

Osimhen has been available for a while but his high price tag has put off Man Utd and other clubs around Europe – but there are rumours that Napoli have lowered their asking price.

It is understood that their valuation has fallen from his initial release clause of between €120m to €130m and is now around €100m this summer.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that there was “a big possibility” that Osimhen could end up in the Premier League next season and named Man Utd and Arsenal as potential destinations.

Romano said: “In this moment of the market, keep an eye also in England, because Osimhen could be a big possibility. If Napoli changes the price of Victor Osimhen, there could be a possibility for other clubs to enter. For example, Manchester United are looking for a striker.

“We know about Joshua Zirkzee and this battle with Milan, but also Arsenal are looking for a striker. Will they go for a striker? Will they go for a winger? What they decide to do in terms of plan? Keep an eye on many clubs for Victor Osimhen.”

And now Italian publication La Repubblica (via Sport Witness) insist Man Utd could revive their interest in Osimhen after offering big money in ‘recent months’.