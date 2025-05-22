Micah Richards has named one Manchester United star who must be replaced in the next transfer window, while Alan Shearer claims they need four signings.

The Red Devils came up way short in their biggest game of the 2024/25 campaign on Wednesday night, losing 1-0 to Spurs in the Europa League final.

Man Utd had the chance to salvage something from a shambolic season in the Europa League final, with a trophy, Champions League football and massive prize money up for grabs, but they were far from good enough as they were deservedly beaten.

Ruben Amorim‘s side are at risk of finishing 17th in the Premier League with one game remaining, with it clear that a huge squad rebuild is required.

Most of United’s squad are either not good enough or unsuited to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 style and Shearer has picked out “four important positions” to strengthen this summer.

“They need to spend big in four positions,” Shearer claimed on the latest episode of The Rest is Football.

“They need a new goalkeeper, a new centre half, they definitely need some new midfielders and obviously a top striker so there’s the four important positions.”

Richards claims they “need two new wing-backs” with Diogo Dalot (valued at £29m on transfermarkt) mentioned as a player who does not fit into Amorim’s formation.

“I think they need two new wing-backs as well,” Richards said.

“Dalot has done alright in spells but they need players who can go into a low block but when they attack know how to get the best out of that position in terms of a delivery into the box.

“How many times have we analysed them this season and they can’t get a ball into the box and it’s mishit or pulled back into the wrong area.

“This is not me saying the United players are bad but they’re bad in this system that the manager is persisting with and that’s the problem.”

Richards continued: “The big question for me is will players want to go there and play in that system?

“It’s hindering the players at the moment. Hojlund up front by himself gets no service. The wing-backs don’t deliver the ball into the box at the right times.

“United are basically just waiting for a moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes every game. I can’t see the top, top players wanting to go there this summer.”

Richards also reserved praise for Spurs and head coach Ange Postecoglou, even though the final was a “terrible game”.

“The game was terrible, it was one of the worst finals I’ve ever watched, but Spurs won’t care at all,” Richards added.

“We saw one manager (Postecoglou) tweak his style of play and it paid off so congrats to him and Tottenham.”