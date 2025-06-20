Man Utd ‘ringing every day’ to land elite goalkeeper as Euro giants force twist

Manchester United are reportedly ringing an elite goalkeeper ‘every day’ in the hopes that he’ll choose them over a move to Atletico Madrid.

United are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Andre Onana had a poor season last time out. The Cameroon international was at fault for three goals the Red Devils conceded in the Premier League last season, and more in other competitions.

He has been given more than enough chances over the past couple of season, and United now want to go in another direction.

They have been heavily linked with Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez of late, and it’s been suggested that a move for the Argentina international is progressing.

It has been suggested for a short while that Martinez wants to sign for United, having said yes if Onana is to leave, per a report, which also states there’s been ‘positive feedback’ over a move for the keeper, who wants to leave Villa.

But that Martinez wants to head to United has been thrown up in the air.

A report from Football Insider suggests the Red Devils are ‘ringing every day’ to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks, as it’s believed Villa don’t have long before they need to sell Martinez due to PSR pressures.

But the twist is that it’s believed Martinez actually wants to go to Atletico Madrid. They and United are said to be the leading candidates, but the Spanish side is his ‘preference’ as he’d like to play under Diego Simeone.

There is said to be a fear at the Metropolitano about losing Jan Oblak, given the goalkeeper – who has played 494 times for Atletico – is the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Given a lot of reports have suggested that Martinez wants to go to United, there is seemingly confusion over where he actually wants to end up.

Atletico have the pull of Champions League football, while United will not play any European football at all next season, so there is certainly good reason for Martinez to want to move to the Spanish side and not the Red Devils.

If Villa are indeed planning to sell before June 30, when the books have to be finalised, then there will seemingly be an answer over where Martinez will end up at very soon.

