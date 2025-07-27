Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reckons the Red Devils should push the boat out for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

The Red Devils have already brought in more attacking power in the summer with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo joining from Wolves and Brentford respectively.

But Man Utd are still looking to add to their forward line with Ruben Amorim hoping to add a new goalscoring centre-forward to their ranks before the transfer window shuts.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa’s Watkins are some of the latest names to be linked with a move to Old Trafford – but there could have to be some outgoings before they can push through a move.

Watkins was the subject of a £40m transfer bid from Arsenal in the January transfer window and was again linked to the Emirates Stadium this summer before the Gunners wrapped up a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd have made “direct contact” with Aston Villa over a move for Watkins but they could have to “go big” if they want to sign the £60m-rated striker.

READ: Manchester United keep or sell: Amorim to offload Hojlund alongside Garnacho, Sancho, Antony

Romano said on YouTube earlier this week: “In the recent hours [Man United] had direct contact with Aston Villa. There was a club to club conversation – Man United asked about the situation of Ollie Watkins, the answer from Aston Villa is that they want to keep the player.

“Aston Villa don’t want to negotiate, it has to be a very good proposal to change the story. Aston Villa insist on their intention to keep Ollie Watkins and not to negotiate.

“So let’s see if Manchester United decide to go big for him and try to tempt Aston Villa or if they will move onto different targets. But Ollie Watkins remains one of the names on the list and Man United made contact to be informed of the situation.”

And Man Utd legend Ferdinand wants the Red Devils to “go” and sign Watkins from Villa as the England international “ticks all the boxes”.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I’m greedy, I think we need a centre forward.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd fight Tottenham, Newcastle to ‘bring’ £26m striker back to the Premier League

👉 Rashford transfer ‘genuinely upsets’ Barcelona trio as three exits ‘triggered’ in ‘inevitable consequences’

👉 Man Utd given transfer boost as PSG make ‘sell decision’ on ‘top name’ to replace Amorim starter

“There’s a misconception out there that I don’t rate Gyokeres. I think Gyokeres is a very good player, I just don’t think he was right for what we want right now.

“We need someone with experience who the other centre forwards look at and go, ‘that’s a bit of me’, without any doubts.

“Ollie Watkins says that, Premier League proven, played in the Champions League last year as well, has done his thing consistently for a while, international, plays for England as well. He ticks all the boxes.

“Victor Osimhen was obviously my first pick, that’s an old broken record that’s not going to materialise.

“But if you’re looking at it now I would go Ollie Watkins if you get him at the right price.

“He’s 29 years old, there’s no sell-on value, it’s purely to have an impact immediately over the next two or three years which I think Ollie Watkins can have in a good way on the centre forwards who are there. He would be great right now as well.

“That front three if you played Ollie Watkins, [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha and you can mix that in with Amad, [Mason] Mount, whoever, that’s a hard day’s work for opposing defence on most days.”