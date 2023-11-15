Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he “pukes inside his mouth” every time Harry Kane scores a goal for Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils were heavily linked to Kane before he completed his £82m move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Man Utd made enquiries about the England international early on in the summer but the lack of encouragement saw them quickly give up on signing the Spurs legend.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was in no mood to negotiate with a fellow Premier League club, especially Man Utd, after warding off interest from Manchester City in previous summers.

Kane would’ve been a great signing for Man Utd in the summer but they instead signed young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72m.

And Ferdinand admits he feels sick every time he sees former Man Utd target Kane score a goal for Bayern Munich with the England captain bagging 21 goals in 15 Bundesliga and Champions League fixtures this term.

“His third hat-trick!” Ferdinand exclaimed on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel.

“Every time I see Harry Kane’s name come up with the match ball and a hat-trick, I puke inside my mouth.

“I’m thinking, why – why?! – did we not go and get him?”

Hojlund, who recently picked up an injury, has already become a fan favourite with the Man Utd supporters despite failing to score a Premier League goal since joining from Serie A.

The 20-year-old has obvious talent and has showed it in the Champions League with five goals in four matches for the Red Devils.

Roy Keane and Alan Shearer both have sympathy for the young Dane with a lot of pressure on his shoulders to score goals at such a young age.

Man Utd legend Keane said recently: “You do feel sorry for Hojlund because you always worry when a player comes to your club off the back of an injury and never gets up to speed and takes him a few months.”

While Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: “I feel a bit sorry for him. He shouldn’t be in the position he is in, in terms of the fee that’s been paid for him and the pressure that is on him.

“He should be one that is in, then out, using him as a substitute and starting him here and there. They should have a big hitter in there so I do have a bit of sympathy for him.

“I do see that there is a potential goalscorer in there. He will be having sleepless nights with what is happening in front of goal in the Premier League.”