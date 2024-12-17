Man Utd: Rio Ferdinand slams those who ‘wrote off’ Red Devils star for five reasons

Rio Ferdinand insists Man Utd hero Amad Diallo is now “delivering” on his potential after being “written off by many” after his performance on derby day.

Red Devils supporters haven’t had many things to cheer about this season with their side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 16 matches.

However, their 2-1 comeback victory over arch-rivals Man City on Sunday provided them with a bit of joy as they closed the gap on the fifth-placed Citizens to five points.

Josko Gvardiol gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead in the first half before Bruno Fernandes cancelled out that effort with two minutes to go from the penalty spot.

But there was still time for Diallo to latch on to a brilliant long ball from Lisandro Martinez and loft the ball over Ederson before finishing into the net to give Man Utd all three points.

Diallo has shone more than anyone in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation and Ferdinand had a dig at the Man Utd youngster’s detractors since joining from Atalanta in a deal worth around £37m.

Writing on X after the match against Man City, Ferdinand said: “Written off by many inside and out the club. Too lightweight. No power. Can’t run. Too young. Big price. And more. But @Amaddiallo_19 is delivering, the desire plus quality is thriving #MCIMUN.”

And Man Utd legend Ferdinand reckons the Ivory Coast international is now the “first name on the sheet” for Amorim.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand added: “The new manager’s come in, and I would go as far as to say he [Amad] is the first name on the sheet for this new manager and that’s a testament to this kid’s character.

“His will to change the tide and swing against the current and say to people, ‘No, no, you can’t leave me out. You can’t! I might be small in stature but I have the biggest heart. I’m going to run, I’m going to work and then I’m going to make decisive, great decisions when I’ve got it, I’m going to impact the game.’”

Continuing in his praise of Man Utd youngster Diallo, Ferdinand said: “With and without the ball, he’s been brilliant.

“I think he’s a real footballer. I don’t think that was ever in doubt, everyone could see the talent. But they just didn’t see the other side of him when you look at him.”

