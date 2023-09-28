Man Utd risk ‘abusive conduct’ of Sancho due to Ten Hag bust-up in FIFA law breach

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been forced to train away from the first team.

Manchester United risk falling foul of FIFA rules by forcing Jadon Sancho to train alone after his bust-up with Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been ousted from first-team training and banned from using all first-team facilities after he publicly refuted Ten Hag’s claim that he had been dropped for a lack of effort in training.

According to FIFA regulations, a club forcing a player to train on their own may be guilty of ‘abusive conduct’, going against employment law.

But according to the Daily Star, United are ‘confident they have provided a sufficient standard of training and physical fitness for Sancho – with the winger being designated fitness coaches’.

Sancho won’t be allowed to return for the Red Devils until he apologises to Ten Hag, who when asked about the England international on Tuesday said he would “not talk about players who are not available”.

I News are now reporting that ‘there remains the feeling that the relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag cannot be repaired with neither prepared to accept the blame’,

According to ‘insiders’, a ‘return’ for Sancho is a ‘distant dream’ as he is ‘refusing’ to say sorry. He ‘believes he is within his rights to voice his disapproval at Erik ten Hag’s questioning of his commitment in training’.

It is also noted that he ‘believes that if he were simply to apologise now and admit the manager was right, it would undermine going public with his views and invite similar treatment in the future’.

An insider for I News discussed potential ‘concerns’ for Sancho. They said: “He is a great player, that doesn’t go away, so he will have offers in January if we are where we are now – with first-team football at United a distant dream.

“But clubs need to see something that would encourage them to bring him to their club. Talent alone won’t get him a move to another top team.

“We are aware of how this all looks for him, and the longer United leave him in the cold, the lower his appeal drops.”

