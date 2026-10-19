Man Utd risk Conte blunder as his shadow looms large over another alerted club

Man Utd could miss out on Antonio Conte if they wait too long to decide Michael Carrick’s future with Juventus now interested, according to reports.

Michael Carrick was instrumental in the Red Devils finishing last season in third place in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League.

However, things are not going to plan for Man Utd this season with Carrick’s side starting the Premier League with just seven points from seven matches, which would be relegation form in some campaigns.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League and already out of the Carabao Cup, while supporters were less than impressed by their display in a recent 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

A 1-1 draw to Leeds on Sunday would be a decent result in isolation, as the Yorkshire club are on a good run of form, but results this season mean Carrick needs wins and fast.

There is no official indication that Carrick will be sacked anytime soon but The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell admitted over the weekend that the Man Utd boss’ position is “beginning to feel precarious”.

READ: Premier League sack race: Michael Carrick clear favourite as Man Utd blow another lead

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Conte has been heavily linked with replacing Carrick if Man Utd decide to change manager at some point this season.

Widespread reports have indicated that the Italian would be open to taking on the role at Old Trafford with Conte looking to manage a historical club after leaving Napoli.

Man Utd risk waiting too long to land Antonio Conte

But Man Utd could risk losing out on Conte, who has a proven record of delivering titles, if they wait too long as Italian website Tuttomercatoweb have revealed that Juventus have been ‘alerted’ to his availability after their 3-0 defeat at home to Lazio over the weekend.

Juventus have dropped down to eighth in the Serie A table and Luciano Spalletti is now coming under pressure, while the website adds that Conte’s move to Man Utd ‘never materialised’.

READ: Man Utd: Peter Schmeichel delivers bold prediction on INEOS sacking Michael Carrick – ‘I don’t think so’

Amid the hesistancy at Man Utd, Conte’s shadow now ‘looms large’ over Turin with the former Napoli head coach set to be a leading candidate to replace Spalletti if he leaves.

On the pressure facing Spalletti, Tuttomercatoweb adds: ‘We’ll know more in the next few hours, but the issue remains open because this Juventus, despite the difficulties of a less than perfect transfer window, is struggling to find its identity. The coach is complicating his life with constant experimentation, offering no certainties.

‘He’s playing a complicated game with obscure language, when simplicity is needed, perhaps even a striker missing, perhaps even a striker missing, perhaps returning to a 3-5-2 or, in any case, primarily seeking the solidity that’s lacking today.’

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