Man Utd risk losing superstar as shock Bayern Munich talks commence, with Barcelona lurking

Manchester United could be in danger of losing superstar Bruno Fernandes, as the attacking-midfielder’s representatives are reportedly in talks with Bayern Munich, while Barcelona are also waiting in the wings.

Fernandes has frequently been linked with some big names throughout his time at United. That’s as he’s been one of their very best assets since walking through the door.

His worst season in terms of goals saw him bag 12 times in his debut campaign, though that was only half a season, given he joined in January. Fernandes’ best campaign saw him notch 28 goals alongside 17 assists.

Barcelona have recently been in the mix for him, and according to a fresh report, they could soon open negotiations with the Portuguese star.

Bayern in talks over Fernandes move

But it’s Bayern Munich who present the biggest danger to United. Indeed, it’s said they have held talks with Fernandes’ representatives regarding a move to the Bundesliga giants.

And while it is currently unclear whether he would want to up sticks from Old Trafford, Bayern appear ready to make a move for him.

Strengthening their side seems necessary after one of the worst season’s they’ve had in recent memory, failing to pick up any silverware, and coming third in the league. They were 18 points below title winners Bayer Leverkusen, suggesting they’re way off the pace.

Fernandes, after 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, should certainly add the spark that Bayern look as if they’re missing at the moment.

But recent comments from the star suggest he’d not want to leave United. Indeed, towards the back end of the season, the Portuguese outright stated that he doesn’t, and that he “loves to step out at Old Trafford more than anything.”

Since then, United’s worst ever Premier League finish was confirmed – though they looked consigned to that anyway – and they beat rivals Manchester City to lift the FA Cup.

If he was happy to stay a few weeks ago, it’s doubtful that will change, but there’s always a chance. If Sir Jim Ratcliffe manages to recruit the players he wants to, United should be on the up again, and Fernandes could play a large part in that.

