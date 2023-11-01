Man Utd set to rival Arsenal for French star as 2024 transfer is deemed ‘highly likely’

Manchester United are set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, according to the latest reports.

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag has struggled to get his side going this season and he will probably already have one eye on the January transfer window.

Man Utd did sign the likes of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat in the summer, but they haven’t got much of a tune out of their new recruits.

Ten Hag’s side currently sit eight points adrift of the top four and they are in need of a spark to change their fortunes around.

As reported by Sport Witness, Man Utd are ‘very keen’ on Galatasaray’s Boey as Ten Hag looks to add to his defensive options.

The report claims that if Boey doesn’t leave Galatasaray in January, his exit in the summer of 2024 is ‘considered highly likely’ considering his contract situation.

As things stand, he is under contract until the summer of 2025 so Galatasaray might use the upcoming window as the ideal time to cash in.

Boey is a well-rounded right-back who can also play on the left-hand side when required. He’s been a regular starter for Galatasaray of late and plenty of top European sides are believed to be interested.

Along with Man Utd, Arsenal have also been linked with the defender. The Gunners have been strongly linked with Boey for some time and they will no doubt be aware of Man Utd’s recent interest.

The 23-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for France, but he is on the radar of Didier Deschamps.

“There are other players like Sacha Boey who play right-back and we follow,” Deschamps told reporters.

“We’re following Sacha Boey. There will be competition in this area. I think I have chosen the right squad for the French national team. We have a lot of top players. But we are open to new choices.”

Given his contract with Galatasaray is set to expire in 2025, the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd probably won’t have to break the bank to secure his signature.

The interest in the French defender will no doubt start to ramp up as we approach the upcoming January transfer window.

