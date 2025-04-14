Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave the relegated club this summer, with reports suggesting that long-time rivals Manchester United and Leeds are among those interested in the former England goalkeeper.

Ramsdale, 26, moved to Southampton at the start of the season to enjoy an uptick in minutes after falling out of favour at Arsenal. He’s made 24 appearances for the Saints but has been unable to prevent a swift return to the Championship.

Despite the team’s struggles, his performances at St Mary’s have been good enough to attract the attention of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, who included him in a provisional 26-man squad for the game against Albania. He was later cut.

With another disappointing season drawing to an end, Ramsdale is reportedly keen to remain in the Premier League – and a move to Man Utd could be on the cards, according to The Sun. United aren’t the only side showing an interest, with West Ham, Championship side Leeds Utd, and several clubs abroad monitoring his situation.

The Sheffield United academy product is understood to prefer staying in England, making a move abroad unlikely.

The club’s goalkeeping situation has been a hot topic for two seasons now. After months of inconsistent form, Ruben Amorim decided to drop Andre Onana and give the gloves to Altay Bayindir on Sunday.

Bayindir’s poor performance against Newcastle has heaped further pressure on the club, who may now feel they need to sign at least one goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

In the short term, all eyes will be on Amorim as he wrestles with whether to give Bayindir another chance in Thursday’s Europa League second leg, but longer term, it seems Ramsdale is seen as a potential solution.

News of their interest will be particularly unwelcome at Elland Road, where old foes Leeds United have shortlisted Ramsdale as a potential upgrade should they seal promotion.

The Championship side are currently five points clear of third-place Sheffield United in the race for promotion with a far superior goal difference – a margin fans feel would be greater if it wasn’t for the high-profile errors of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Like Onana, Meslier has found himself out of the team recently, replaced by Welsh international Karl Darlow. Further comparisons can be drawn to Man Utd‘s situation, as the Frenchman’s poor performances, coupled with Daniel Farke’s reluctance to play Darlow, could mean Leeds are in the market for two keepers.

The Saints will be hoping to recoup all of the £25 million fee they paid for Ramsdale in 2024, though it remains to be seen if a relegation clause will allow him to leave in a cut-price deal.

With a potential transfer battle brewing off the pitch, Man Utd and Leeds are set to square off in a summer friendly in Stockholm in July – and, if Leeds seal promotion, they could renew rivalries in the Premier League next season.