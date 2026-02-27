Man Utd urged to sign two Premier League stars this summer as rejection would be ‘very unusual’

Man Utd legend Bryan Robson has urged the Red Devils to use their summer transfer budget to sign two players from Premier League clubs.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January after a disastrous 14 months in charge of the club with Michael Carrick taking over as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Man Utd have won five and drawn one of their opening six matches under Carrick and there is a push for him to get the permanent position if he keeps up this form until the end of the season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS allowed Man Utd to spend over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer market and it looks like they will look to go big again in the upcoming window.

Man Utd are definitely looking to sign one or two new midfielders, with Casemiro leaving, and Red Devils great Robson insists they should attempt to bring in both Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Anderson.

Robson told Boyle Sports: “I think Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson would definitely fit the criteria for what Manchester United need in the summer.

“They’re both homegrown too and that’s important. It’s good to have a British core within the club.

“But foreign players do brilliant at United too and there’s loads of them throughout the world that they’ll be scouting so there might be a player out there who’s young and has that ability to become a Declan Rice or Wharton or an Anderson.

“Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are both good players. It’s about how much they’re going to cost.

“You’ve got to look at that to see whether you can buy one of them because I think they would both fit this United side well.

“That’s if their clubs allow them to leave because you’ve always got that wherever you go or the player doesn’t want to come to you, but it’s still very unusual that a player doesn’t want to come to Manchester United.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists whether Man Utd qualify for the Champions League and who they make their permanent manager will have a big impact on who they can sign in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In order to understand who is going to be the player or the players – because it might be one, it might be two midfielders – we will see what’s going to happen. Casemiro is leaving, so I think they’re going to be busy in midfield.

“But to understand what kind of player they want to sign, we have to wait for two factors.

“The first one is Champions League football. This is financial, technical, but also financial. If you play Champions League you can attract some players – but for Man United it’s never been a big problem, to be honest.

“Look at last summer, they were able to get the green light from Cunha, from Mbeumo, despite not being in European football. But financially, Champions League access would mean a lot in terms of investments for the summer transfer window.

“And then there is the manager. That’s the second factor. Carrick is doing fantastic. I think if he keeps going like this he will have very good chances to stay.

“But at the moment it’s still not something decided, not something communicated. It’s not something they decide in February, and I think not even at the beginning of March. So we have to wait and see what happens with the manager.”