La Liga star rejects Man Utd as Arsenal ‘distance’ themselves from deal to focus on two PL stars

Rodrygo, Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon have all been linked with Arsenal.

Man Utd have been rejected by Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, while Arsenal have decided to ‘distance’ themselves from a deal, according to reports.

The Brazilian has been in demand this summer with multiple Premier League clubs linked with a potential move for the Real Madrid star this summer.

Tottenham were the latest club to be linked with Man Utd and Arsenal among the clubs who have been mooted as soon as it was clear that Rodrygo could be available this summer.

The Brazil international has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid in recent times and there are rumours that he may not be a starter under Xabi Alonso this season.

Despite Man Utd being unlikely to afford a deal for Rodrygo, Spanish website Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the Red Devils have ‘shown interest’ in the player.

However, he ‘doesn’t want to go’ to Man Utd as Old Trafford is ‘not a destination that appeals to the player’ with the report insisting that London duo Arsenal and Tottenham ‘are the two best-placed clubs’.

But Spanish newspaper AS claims that Arsenal are ready ‘to forget’ Rodrygo, who is valued at €100m, ‘as they continue to work on signing a left winger’.

Potential moves for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon are ‘gaining traction’ and their interest in the Premier League duo ‘further distances Rodrygo from the Emirates Stadium’.

Arsenal continue ‘to comb the market for one last reinforcement to complete a scandalous squad’ and now Eze ‘has the advantage over’ Rodrygo as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta look for a left-sided attacker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Arsenal’s interest in Eze on Friday with negotiations between the Gunners and Crystal Palace yet to start.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the next 24 hours the disclose of Eberechi Eze will expire. So basically Arsenal from today on can’t go pay the clause and get the player. It will take a negotiation with Crystal Palace.

“According to my sources, this negotiation club to club has not started yet. In the last two days, someone said the negotiation started. I’m told that the negotiation club to club has not started yet. But sources at Crystal Palace expect Arsenal to arrive for Eze.

“Why? Because Arsenal have been in contact for months now with the agents of Eze, because Eze is very appreciated by Arsenal, because Arsenal still want to add the player if they will have the opportunity to.

“They spoke to the player several times and the player is also very keen on a move. So Palace expect Arsenal to arrive.

“Let’s see when let’s see how this conversation will go. Let’s so let’s see financially what they can do. But now the clause has 24 hours. Then the story is going to be over in the next hours basically for in terms of the release clause. It’s going to be over for the clause not for Arsenal, because Arsenal remain absolutely interested in the player.”