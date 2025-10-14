According to reports, one Manchester United transfer is very likely to be completed, while INEOS are ‘in agreement’ over another deal.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd have been very active in the transfer market in recent months as there was a major squad overhaul in the summer.

This was required after United endured a nightmare season in 2024/25, failing to win a trophy and finishing 15th in the Premier League.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team sanctioned a huge rebuild to make United’s squad better equipped to cope with Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, though it remains to be seen whether this has worked as some problems from last year are still troubling the Red Devils.

Still, Man Utd did at least offload plenty of deadwood, with Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony securing moves elsewhere.

Hojlund’s form fell off a cliff after he enjoyed a decent debut season at Old Trafford, as he struggled to do the basics and looked devoid of all confidence. He and Joshua Zirkzee only scored seven Premier League goals between them.

READ: Congratulations to Matheus Cunha on being the next Manchester United player to thrive elsewhere



In the summer, Hojlund was deemed surplus to requirements following Benjamin Sesko’s move to Man Utd, who decided to sanction his loan move to Serie A giants Napoli.

Like many others, Hojlund has returned to form away from Man Utd, scoring four goals in six games for Napoli. He also has five goal involvements in four games for Denmark in their World Cup qualifiers.

Hojlund’s loan move to Napoli included an option to buy for around £38m and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a “99 per cent chance” that Antonio Conte’s side will sign him permanently next year.

It has also been suggested that Harry Maguire could leave Man Utd next year as he has been a bit-part player this season and is in the final year of his contract.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Rashford given ‘massive boost’ as ‘decision’ on ‘controversial’ January transfer surfaces

👉 Amorim ‘demands’ Man Utd make ‘low risk’ January signing with Euro giants ‘open’ to transfer

👉 Man Utd told ‘lazy’ player will cost them against Liverpool unless Slot does one thing



However, Football Insider are reporting that Man Utd are keen to retain Maguire, while the centre-back wants to remain at Old Trafford.

So with the two sides ‘in agreement’ over his future, it is noted that he is likely to pen a new deal.

The report claims: