According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in “active talks” to land a “talent for the future” as Ruben Amorim’s first signing.

Last month, Amorim took over at Man Utd after being appointed to replace former head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old has endured a difficult as Man Utd have suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. These results leave them 13th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Amorim would presumably prefer to start his overhaul of Man Utd during the winter transfer window, but a report has claimed he has a ‘tight budget’ to work with in January.

This means Man Utd are unlikely to secure any big-money signings in January, but a report from Romano says they are in “active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17-year-old left-back Diego Leon”.

He tweeted: “Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17-year-old left-back Diego León as talent for the future.

“Similar to Sekou Koné deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with León’s agents.”

Leon has broken into Cerro Porteno’s first team this season and has featured prominently for the Paraguayan Primera Division outfit. He has two goals in his 19 appearances for his boyhood club this season.

The teenager is not an immediate answer for Man Utd, but at least he’s a left-back and they certainly need one of those.

The Red Devils are reportedly also considering players closer to home as they and Chelsea are ‘keen on’ Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling.

The teenager has been a bright spark for the Saints this season and the two Premier League clubs are ‘battling’ to sign him.