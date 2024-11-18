Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that new head coach Ruben Amorim “loves” two Manchester United stars and will build his team around them.

Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who Man Utd sacked after last month’s disappointing 2-1 loss at West Ham.

The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the best young managers in the world. Since 2020, he’s helped Sporting Lisbon win the Primeira Liga title twice and they have won their first eleven matches this season.

Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer before they appointed Arne Slot and Julen Lopetegui. Despite this, Man Utd was the Premier League club that landed him, as they moved quickly and decisively to secure his services.

The former Sporting boss officially took over at Man Utd last week and has a big job. They are 13th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils have a squad capable of challenging for the Champions League and Amorim will at least be targeting European qualification this season.

Ahead of his first game in charge, a report from Romano revealed Amorim “loves” summer signing Leny Yoro and academy product Kobbie Mainoo.

“Kobbie Mainoo is a crucial player for Manchester United owners, directors, and for Manchester United staff,“ said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Ruben Amorim loves these kind of players. Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro… these sort of players are exactly the direction he wants to take for Man Utd’s future.

“So the new contract of Mainoo is going to be an important topic in the next few weeks and months. Man Utd are still working on it.

“We are not yet at the final stages but the conversation remains ongoing and the conversation remains positive on both player and club sides.”

Mainoo was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season as he enjoyed a breakout season and also shone for England at Euro 2024.

Yoro meanwhile was one of Man Utd’s first summer signings as they beat Real Madrid in the race to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old for around £52m.

The centre-back is yet to make an appearance for Man Utd this season as he has been sidelined with a foot injury. Despite this, speaking last week, Romano claimed Amorim consider Yoro “one of the most interesting players to develop at Man Utd”.

“Ruben Amorim and his staff consider Leny Yoro one of the most interesting players to develop for Man United’s long term project,” Romano said.

“He’s considered a generational talent by the club and Amorim with his staff fully agree on that.

“Yoro’s full recovery is also at the final stages.”