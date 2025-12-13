Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim may refuse to sanction two deals in next month’s window.

The Red Devils were active in this summer’s transfer window, spending around £230m to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd also did great work on exits as they offloaded most of their deadwood, with Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho among their notable exits.

This has helped Amorim‘s side improve this season, but they still have more work to do in the winter and next summer before they can challenge for major trophies.

Man Utd’s next marquee signing will be a No.6 as they are linked with Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson, but they could also sanction more exits.

Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have had limited game time this season, but Romano has revealed why there is currently “no green light” from Amorim for their exits next month.

“Two important situations to monitor: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“With several players leaving for AFCON, Ruben Amorim does not want to weaken the squad further in January. This is a key factor in United’s thinking.

“Roma have strong and genuine interest in Joshua Zirkzee. They have spoken to his representatives and consider him a priority target. However, this deal depends entirely on Manchester United, and as of now, there is no green light.

“Kobbie Mainoo is also pushing to play more and would like a loan move. There are more than ten clubs interested, including Napoli, who have been pushing for weeks. But again, United have not made a decision yet.

“The message from Old Trafford is clear. Because of AFCON and squad depth concerns, no exits will be approved unless United feel fully protected. The desire of the players is there, but the final decision belongs to the club.”

As Romano mentions, Napoli appear to be Mainoo’s most likely destination, but he is also linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness has claimed that he has “heard whispers” about the Chelsea transfer happening.

“I think it’s very unfair and I think that Mainoo, look, he’s a squandered talent in that sense. I just don’t think he’s, for some reason, he hasn’t caught [Ruben] Amorim’s eye. He thinks he doesn’t fit the style,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I think that they decided that Adam Wharton is going to be one of their targets and I think that Mainoo may find himself reinventing himself at Chelsea.

“That’s where I see the situation going and that’s the whispers I’ve been hearing. I think it would be good for Mainoo. I think he needs to get out of there and move forward.”