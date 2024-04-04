Dan Ashworth could be on his way to Man Utd.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s strategy at Man Utd is being slowed down by the club’s failure to agree a compensation fee with Newcastle for Dan Ashworth, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The British billionaire has wasted no time in trying to make big changes at Man Utd since completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Red Devils from the Glazer family.

Romano: Jason Wilcox will join but Dan Ashworth future still unclear

Ratcliffe was given control of the football operation as part of the agreement and he’s already appointed Omar Berrada as the new CEO from arch-rivals Man City.

Jason Wilcox also looks set to join as the new technical director from Championship side Southampton, while Man Utd are still locked in negotiations to land Ashworth as their new sporting director from Newcastle.

Giving an update on their pursuit of Wilcox, Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I can guarantee to you once again that Jason Wilcox will be the new Technical Director of Manchester United. The agreement between Jason Wilcox and Man United is in place and Jason Wilcox has informed Southampton about his desire to join Man United.

“The structure will include Omar Berrada as the new CEO and then Dan Ashworth.

“Now it’s time to understand about the compensation fee and the timing between Southampton and Man United to make the Wilcox deal happen, but he’s already resigned.

“Reports about Liverpool are not true from what I heard. Jason Wilcox is not going to Liverpool and never had a concrete negotiation with them. Liverpool have different ideas and Jason Wilcox only wanted Manchester United.

“He’s the former Head of Academy at Manchester City, he did an incredible job with people like Joe Shields and many others, but now full focus is on Manchester United the future with INEOS.

“So, a work in progress but trust me, it’s only a matter of time.”

Romano added on Ashworth: “Sticking with Man United, the negotiation with Newcastle is still ongoing for Dan Ashworth.

“It’s not been easy, as expected, but Man United are still working to have Ashworth and Jason Wilcox as soon as possible.

“This delay can of course make the process slower in terms of the club’s strategy, but the vision will always be there thanks to the co-owners and new people at the club.”

Man Utd move for Dan Ashworth ‘could collapse’

Romano’s comments come after reports on Wednesday claimed that their move for Ashworth ‘could collapse’ over his involvement in the deal to bring Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.

Man Utd are understood to be ‘very concerned’ over his role in the Tonali signing with Football Insider adding: ‘Alarm bells are ringing at Old Trafford over how Newcastle paid £60million to sign Tonali from AC Milan but he was soon banned for 10 months for betting rule breaches after being charged by the Italian FA.’