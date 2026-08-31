Romano reveals Aston Villa ‘decision made’ on Man Utd move for Emery favourite

Aston Villa have reached a decision on selling Ian Maatsen to Man Utd before the summer transfer window shuts, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are still in the transfer market for a new left-back before the transfer deadline with a deal for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde proving too expensive.

There have been several names mentioned as potential targets for Man Utd with RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas among the names linked.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Monday that he still expects Man Utd to bring in a new left-back before the window shuts on Tuesday.

While Man Utd legend Gary Neville has urged the Red Devils to bring in both a left-back and a centre-back in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “In a perfect world, if you’d said to Michael Carrick, ‘what would you have done this summer?’ he would have said, ‘rebuild the midfield, and I would rebuild the defence’.

READ: Romano drops huge Man Utd left-back signing update after Balde deal is ruled out

“But, to be fair, last season, they’ve spent, whatever it is, £170m on attackers. They’ve spent £150m this year on midfielders. They’re doing it piece by piece. That might be the sensible thing to do, to not overhaul everything at once.

“They have got some individually decent defenders, but there isn’t a back four there and when it starts to get put under pressure and it starts to pick up a couple of injuries during the season, it will let you down. Michael knows that right now.

“If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems that we know we’re going to see.

“I’m not saying they’ve been bad all the time, but you just know full well, in Champions League football, Premier League games, they will have problems and they will have issues. It’s not being harsh. Everybody knows it.

“I’m amazed that United haven’t added at the back. I’m amazed that Liverpool haven’t added two full-backs because they need two full-backs.

“Arsenal are strengthening when they’re absolutely at the top. Manchester United and Liverpool aren’t in that position. So I’m surprised at the windows these two great clubs have had.”

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke said over the weekend that Man Utd have made an enquiry to bring Aston Villa left-back Maatsen to Old Trafford.

READ: Man Utd turn down £26m offer with Arsenal target ‘waiting’ to join as replacement

O’Rourke posted on X: ‘Manchester United have made an enquiry for Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen as they search to bring in a new left-back. #MUFC #AVFC.’

However, Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan insisted that Aston Villa ‘do not want to sell Maatsen’ to Man Utd or any other club.

Khan wrote on X: ‘Manchester United explored potential availability of left-back Ian Maatsen but he is set to be offered a new contract by #avfc.

‘Villa do not want to sell Maatsen and is set to be offered new terms soon.

‘Understand #mufc are continuing to monitor options at left-back to further strengthen before Tuesday’s deadline & ready to move if the right opportunity becomes available.

‘Club balancing need to reinforce this season v pursuing long-term targets in future windows.’

Romano: Aston Villa ‘decision made’ on Man Utd interest

And Italian transfer insider Romano confirmed Aston Villa’s stance on Monday by revealing a decision has been made over interest from Man Utd.

Romano posted on X: ‘Manchester United were among clubs interested but #AVFC will not sell Maatsen. Decision made.’

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