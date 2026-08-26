Romano gives huge Balde to Man Utd update after next signing confirmation claim

Man Utd are still speaking to Jorge Mendes as they look to bring Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already secured deals for all their top midfield targets with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba all confirmed as new Man Utd players.

INEOS have also brought in back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Tottenham youngster Tynan Thompson, and now Man Utd are concentrating on signing a new left-back.

Man Utd made Lewis Hall their top summer target at the beginning of the transfer window at left-back but Newcastle have made it clear that they don’t want to sell him this summer.

The numbers quoted were too great for Man Utd and now they are looking at cheaper options at left-back with both RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas linked.

Romano: For Man Utd ‘all the conditions of the deal change’

Balde has been potentially the most talked about link in recent days with speculation that Man Utd are looking to strike a loan deal for the Spain international.

READ: ‘Tiresome’ Man Utd are back to Bruno Fernandes being a problem…

And now Italian transfer insider Romano has revealed that Man Utd are looking to change the conditions of a potential deal in order to get a deal over the line.

He has also insisted that Balde has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou unless Barcelona make it clear they don’t want him by accepting a proposal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Something I also wanted to mention on Man Utd. Alejandro Balde, at the moment, as I always told you, Balde is not pushing to leave Barcelona.

READ: Premier League manager starts ranked: Man Utd boss top, Man City bottom

“If Barcelona tell Balde ‘we have an agreement with a club, you have to go’, in that case Balde will go, if Barcelona don’t want him to stay. But Balde is not personally pushing to leave Barcelona. Balde wants to stay, Balde loves Barcelona as a club, as a city, so Balde doesn’t want to go.

“So, if there is an opportunity accepted by Barcelona, then Balde will go. Otherwise, he will be happy to stay. Manchester United remain in contact with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, about this opportunity but at the moment for Man Utd all the conditions of the deal change or this is too expensive.

“So, we have to see. One week ago, Wednesday last week, I told you in an exclusive story that Man Utd ask for information on Balde but in order to see this one happening it has to be on different conditions.”

READ NEXT: Title-winning keepers ranked: Only Man Utd win the Premier League with a bad goalkeeper