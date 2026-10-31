Man Utd: Romano reveals Barcelona decision on selling Fermin to Red Devils

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Barcelona’s stance on selling Fermin Lopez to Man Utd amid reports linking the Spaniard with a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils spent most of their transfer budget on bringing in three midfielders over the summer with Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos all arriving at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are looking to improve their defence over the next couple of transfer windows after saving their money in the summer.

However, it has now been suggested that midfield could once again become a priority with the Daily Mail claiming on Friday that Man Utd ‘have shown interest’ in Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin.

Valued at around £70m, the young Spain international ‘has long had admirers at Old Trafford, even if there is an acknowledgement that United’s finances may be an issue’.

However, transfer insider Romano has now revealed that Fermin is regarded as “absolutely untouchable” at Barcelona amid interest from Man Utd.

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Speaking in a video posted on X, Romano said: “Despite reports over the recent days, Fermin Lopez is absolutely untouchable for Barcelona.

“So all the stories regarding potential Premier League switch for Fermin Lopez are being played down by Barca and also those close to the player.

“Fermin is very happy at Barcelona. He signed a new deal at the club a few months ago. He’s a completely crucial player for Barcelona so it’s not about the money.

“Fermin Lopez is considered by Barca and especially the director Deco as a crucial player for present and future.

“Fermin is also very happy at Barcelona, so the connection is fantastic. There is no change or Premier League switch planned.

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“So everything is under control, Fermin Lopez is 100 percent staying at Barcelona.”

Man Utd could have Fermin in mind to replace Fernandes…

Fermin could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes by the Red Devils with rumours he could be moved on in the next couple of transfer windows.

The speculation comes after Fernandes criticised Michael Carrick’s tactics in their 4-1 defeat to Serie A side Como in the Champions League last week.

Fernandes was dropped from their starting XI for their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford last Sunday with doubts continuing over his suitability for the role as captain.

Man Utd head coach Carrick put Fernandes back into his starting XI for their trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as the Red Devils looked to turn a corner under their former midfielder.

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