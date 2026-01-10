Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a “clear” update on Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford’s future at FC Barcelona.

England international Rashford has rebuilt his career away from Man Utd over the past 18 months, producing great performances for Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The Man Utd academy product butted heads with former head coach Ruben Amorim and opted to have a fresh start elsewhere, with his impressive form on loan at Aston Villa sparking more interest in the summer.

It was widely reported that the forward had his heart set on a move to Barcelona, and they made a move to sign him after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

Rashford’s versatility and return to form at Villa tempted Barcelona to take a punt on the 28-year-old, signing him on loan with an option to buy for around 30 million euros (£26m).

READ: Is this the least surprising ‘shock call’ over who Manchester United should appoint as their next manager?



And this transfer has gone better than Barcelona and Rashford could surely have imagined, with the attacker grabbing seven goals and eleven assists in his 24 appearances in all competitions.

Therefore, it would be a no-brainer for Barcelona to sign him for a cut-price fee in the summer, but it has also been suggested that he could return to Man Utd following the sacking of Amorim.

Now, Romano has explained that the Spanish giants “intend” to keep Rashford beyond this summer due to his versatility, professionalism, his presence in the dressing room and his numbers.

“What I can tell you in the last 24 hours is that the message coming from Barcelona, coming directly from the club, is that in communications they had with Marcus Rashford camp, so agents, family of the player, is that they already told Rashford they would love to continue with him beyond this season,” Romano revealed on his YouTube channel.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd have new manager ‘at top of list’; PL boss sets ‘non-negotiable demand’ to replace Amorim

* Six reasons why Keane wants PL manager to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss after Amorim

* Man Utd: Romano reveals five ‘essential’ factors for INEOS to decide permanent Amorim replacement

“Rushford is on loan again, 30 million euros by the buy option, not mandatory. But Barcelona already told Rashford that they’re very happy with him in terms of performances, in terms of versatility, in terms of professionalism.

“Rashford has been fantastic in this first half of the season at Barcelona, always super serious, super professional, never creating any problems. Very good presence, also in the dressing room, and then in terms of numbers, doing very well, but also in terms of aptitude.

“May United know that Barcelona are really interested in keeping Marcos Rashford. Now, the timing for that is still too early, because at the moment, Barcelona are not going to trigger the 30 million buy option.

“It’s close now, so it’s not something that will be formally done now, but for sure, Barcelona internally are already communicated with Marcus Rashford about the intention to keep him for the future.

“Let’s see, of course, financially, because that part remains to be seen in the next months, but Barcelona’s intention is quite clear.

“So let’s see what happens there, and not forget that for Man United, that could be important money, eventually would be 30 million euros from Rashford.”