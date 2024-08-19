According to reports, a “big change” has altered Manchester United’s transfer plans with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe “wanting” two more signings.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have paid around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Man Utd have already done some positive business but they could make a couple more signings before the summer transfer window closes later this month.

It’s been widely reported that one of their priorities is to sign a centre-midfielder who can line up alongside England international Kobbie Mainoo.

Earlier this summer, Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte emerged as Man Utd’s preferred target but a deal has proved difficult with PSG refusing to budge on their reported £51m asking price.

Burnley’s Sander Berge has been linked with Man Utd as they have considered potential cheaper alternatives, but Ugarte remains their ‘dream’ signing.

A new report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Ugarte is still “waiting for Man Utd”, who could sign two more players this summer.

“We know Man Utd want to add at least one more player – maybe two,” Romano said.

“The situation of Manuel Ugarte, who is waiting for Man Utd, is that there is still no breakthrough in talks this weekend. If they can sell one midfielder or if they can reduce the asking price from PSG, the deal can be done.

“McTominay could leave Man Utd before the end of the summer transfer market but they want something around £30m.”

Romano has also provided an update on Napoli’s interest in McTominay, who “will go” before this transfer window closes.

The reporter reveals another player who will “leave Man Utd”, while “a big change” contributed to Casemiro’s situation at the Premier League giants altering.

“Napoli were in London this week and had conversations with Man Utd for McTominay but they were thinking of a loan with a buy clause. Man Utd have been very clear: they want £30m,” Romano added.

“Fulham had two bids rejected but the interest, especially the manager Marco Silva, is still very strong. They’re still in conversations.

“Casemiro was made available on the market. One of the big changes was the Al-Ettihad president resigned.

“Everything changed and they didn’t move for Casemiro, who it now seems is staying and McTominay is the one who will go. But Man Utd will not accept a loan move.

“Pellistri is leaving Manchester United on a permanent deal to Panathinaikos.

“There are still a few things to be agreed but the deal is in its final stages. The manager is pushing a lot. That’s an important factor.”