Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘big decision’ from INEOS on Martinez – ‘The answer I am getting’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of Lisandro Martinez at Man Utd after his sending off against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Argentina international was booked twice in four second-half minutes as his dismissal cost Man Utd any chance of working their way back into the match, in which they were 1-0 down at the time.

His second booking was for an offence inside the box, in which he wasn’t looking at the ball, as he wiped out Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.

Man Utd didn’t look like mounting a comeback from there with Gary Neville among the ex-players and pundits to rip into the centre-back for costing his side.

Reacting to another poor display from Martinez, Neville told Sky Sports: “That’s what I expect of him; that’s what I see.

“You’ve got to respect the face he’s a World Cup winner but every time I watch him for Manchester United he’s at fault for a goal. He was at fault for two yesterday.

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“The first goal is solely on him. The midfield could have done better but Harry Maguire has to go and cover that run of Estevao and he has to just come across.

“I think he thinks Morgan Rogers is going to come back onto his right foot so he waits for him and over-covers a little bit and Rogers just goes straight through the middle of them.

“If I was giving the goals away that he’s giving away I wouldn’t be doing interviews. I would be curled up in a ball if I was playing like that for Manchester United.

“We all give goals away as defenders but the quantity of goals he gives away is remarkable.

“That defence is just nowhere near good enough and it falls apart every time it’s put under pressure.”

Romano on Martinez’s future at Man Utd: ‘The answer I am getting is…’

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole even suggested that Martinez’s “time is done” at Man Utd and now Romano has brought an update on the Argentinian’s future at Old Trafford.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I am receiving many questions regarding Licha’s future because Lisandro went very strongly against the Manchester United directors and the board after the Atletico Madrid game. Then Lisandro did not perform particularly well over the recent weeks, including the red card against Chelsea.

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“So, it is not an easy moment for Lisandro Martínez in general. His contract runs until June 2027, meaning the end of this season. Man Utd have a club option to extend his contract until 2028, ensuring they do not lose any value in terms of the player’s valuation.

“What is going to happen, guys. Will Man Utd exercise the option or not? Will they continue with Licha or not? What is going to be the future of Lisandro Martínez?

“The answer I am getting is that this month, over the next days and weeks, there will be direct contacts between Lisandro Martínez’s camp and Manchester United to assess the situation and consider all the possibilities.

“Whether to exercise the option, whether not to exercise the option, whether he leaves the club or whether he stays. There will be discussions on several points, including his behaviour, performances, future and contract.

“So, talks are expected to follow regarding the future of Lisandro Martínez because this is going to be a big decision for Manchester United.

“Obviously, even if Licha leaves in 2027, we will see exactly when that happens, but it would mean that Man Utd would need a new centre-back for sure.

“That position has already been difficult for them because of the injuries and the problems they have experienced over recent weeks and months.

“So, obviously, this is going to be another big decision for Manchester United regarding Licha.”

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