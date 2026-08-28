Romano expects ‘busy’ end to window for Man Utd with INEOS to sign Reguilon-style player

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he is expecting Man Utd to sign two new players before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have made their midfield the focus of the summer transfer to date with Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos all joining.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd are now putting all of their efforts into signing a new left-back with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and RB Leipzig’s David Raum all on their shortlist.

Man Utd signed Sergio Reguilon in a loan deal from Tottenham for the first half of the 2023/24 season and now Romano insists that is the kind of deal that the Red Devils are looking to strike in a “busy” end to the window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think it could be busy for Man Utd in this final four or five days of the window because I can guarantee to you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

“So Man Utd are working to sign a new left-back. I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution for a player who can be almost a guarantee. So maybe not a superstar name like Balde because they considered Balde. They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive.

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“Transfer fee, salary, too expensive. United are not going to do that, at least for now. Then if they change I will let you know. But, just as a comparison, you remember when Man Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from I think it was Tottenham on loan, something similar.

“Obviously I’m not saying Reguilon but that kind of player, experienced left-back who can provide competition, who can also be an international profile.

“So Manchester United are exploring this kind of options. So left-back is expected to be an area where Man Utd want to improve before the deadline. I expect them to sign there.”

Man Utd will also look to sign a new striker if Zirkzee goes

Joshua Zirkzee is attracting interest from Fiorentina in the final days of the window with the Serie A side launching an official loan offer and Romano expects Man Utd to replace him if the Netherlands international leaves Old Trafford.

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Romano added on a potential move for a new striker: “And also a striker if Joshua Zirkzee is leaving with Fiorentina pushing. Fiorentina sent an official bid. I told you, a story from yesterday morning, offering five million euros loan fee plus a buy clause.

“There are more clubs also involved. Let’s see if Juventus to return to the table, for example, if they can sell Jonathan David, the Canadian striker. So there are more clubs also in other countries.

“If Zirkzee leaves Manchester United they will need a new striker. So there could be movement at United for the striker, for sure the left-back, and then the striker depending with Joshua Zirkzee.”

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