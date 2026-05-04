Romano reveals Man Utd decision on Carrick amid links to Chelsea target Iraola

Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd are ready to make Michael Carrick their new manager amid links to Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

The Red Devils beat arch-rivals Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday as they confirmed qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Finishing as one of the top five best teams in the Premier League seemed like a distant dream for Man Utd when they sacked Ruben Amorim earlier this year.

But interim head coach Carrick has turned things around with ten wins, two draws and two losses in his first 14 matches in charge at Old Trafford.

Man Utd will get a financial boost from competing in the Champions League, while they will also be more enticing for any potential new signings over the summer.

It has been unclear whether Carrick would land the Man Utd job on a permanent basis with rumours that Chelsea head coach Iraola is the “strongest candidate” to rival the interim boss.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool: Carrick, Slot, Wirtz, Mainoo and Van Dijk

And now Romano has revealed that Man Utd are ready to make Carrick the new permanent boss as they now “internally believe” he is the right man for the job.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I know you see the reports and rumours in the press in England and elsewhere saying Andoni Iraola and many other managers are candidates for the Manchester United job.

“But my message to you has always been the same. According to my understanding, Michael Carrick’s chances of staying at Manchester United and remaining as permanent manager next season are increasing week after week after week.

“And now I can add: Manchester United internally believe that Michael Carrick is the clear favourite to keep the job and to be the Manchester United manager next season.

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“We are still waiting for an official decision by the club. Let’s wait. They were probably waiting for Champions League football in order to make a final decision as soon as possible.

“But Carrick remains the clear favourite. Excellent relationship with the players, excellent relationship with the board, and we can see how much they love him. That is not new.

“Soon it will be time to make a decision, but Carrick is the clear favourite to stay as Manchester United boss, despite all the other reports. Let’s wait for United to communicate what they want to do.”

Carrick: It’s not in my control

When asked about his long-term future after the match against Liverpool, Carrick said: “It’s not about what I like or what I do not like. It’s not in my control.

“Everything has gone so well, we know the situation and where we are. I am happy with where we are at the moment and we still want to get better.

“Let’s see what happens next. At this moment in time, it’s not something I am thinking about.”

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