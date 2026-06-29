Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Michael Carrick and Man Utd have a “very clear” stance on selling Amad Diallo this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to build on their brilliant second half of the season, which saw them finish third in the Premier League under Carrick.

That saw them qualify for the Champions League and boost their transfer budget for the summer with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson already lined up.

Man Utd are looking for one more, maybe two new midfielders, while a left-back and a left-winger are their other prorities as they look to help boost the quality in Carrick’s squad.

There will also be some players that will have to move on with Rasmus Hojlund leaving in a deal worth £38m to Serie A giants Napoli.

Marcus Rashford is another player that Man Utd are looking to move on but Barcelona recently decided against triggering their buy-out clause in their loan deal.

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While some of their other players, who were in Carrick’s squad last season, are attracting interest from elsewhere with rumours AC Milan are keen on signing Diallo, who contributed two goals and three assists in 32 matches in all competitions.

Romano: ‘Michael Carrick has made his decision known to the club’

New Milan head coach Ruben Amorim rates Diallo highly but transfer expert Romano insists that Man Utd’s “position is very clear” on selling the Ivory Coast international.

Romano wrote on his YouTube channel: “There have been reports from Italy suggesting he could move to AC Milan, with various stories linking him to a transfer away from Manchester United. Manchester United’s position is very clear. Amad Diallo is not for sale this summer.

“Michael Carrick has made his decision known to the club, and Manchester United fully expect Amad Diallo to remain part of their plans for the new season.

“So if you continue to see speculation linking Amad Diallo with Milan or other clubs, Manchester United’s stance has not changed. They want him to stay at the club.”

Man Utd head coach Carrick was full of praise for Diallo at the beginning of May, he said: “I actually think he’s playing well, Amad.

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“I think there’s an awful lot more in the game, playing in a winning team like he has, to worry about numbers.

“I think he gives the team so much. He’s got so much talent, he’s got so much ability, but his work ethic and his attitude is fantastic as well.

“He’s played different roles at times. Yeah, I’m a big fan of Amad.

“I think he was unlucky and unfortunate that we had to change things tactically the other night and that was purely why he came off.

“But, yeah, I think he’s given the team an awful lot and it’s the underbelly of what goes into the performance, not always what the headline grabs that actually prove to be as a team that’s going to be successful and Amad’s part of that.”

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