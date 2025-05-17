Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named the “clear favourites” to sign Manchester United target Matheus Cunha amid Arsenal’s ‘late’ hijack attempt.

Man Utd are already making moves ahead of this summer’s transfer window as they look to improve on a shambolic 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils have stooped to new lows this season as they are 16th in the Premier League with one game of this season remaining, while they have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

United’s run in the Europa League has been their only saving grace and it would be a huge boost if they win next week’s final, as this outcome would secure them a spot in next season’s Champions League.

This would increase Man Utd’s chances of landing their preferred targets, with their priority to overhaul their attack.

It has been widely reported that Wolves standout Matheus Cunha – who features in our team of the season – is among their top summer targets.

The Brazil international has sparkled in a struggling team this season and has been linked with several clubs reportedly keen on signing the versatile attacking midfielder, who has a £62.5m release clause.

It has been widely reported that Man Utd are his most likely destination, but a recent report claimed Arsenal have made a ‘late’ attempt to hijack the deal.

Despite this, Romano has moved to reassure Man Utd supporters, confirming that they remain the “clear favourites” to sign Cunha and what is holding up negotiations.

“Relax a bit on this one in the sense that, yes, probably there was a feeling two, three weeks ago that this deal could happen in a few days, but it always takes time to prepare a contract, to agree on the salary, to speak with the agent, then to agree with Wolves on the payment terms for the £62.5m release clause,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“They need to find an agreement on the payment terms. Man Utd are working on it. Man Utd have very good connection with Cunha, with his agents.

“It’s a very positive conversation. Ruben Amorim appreciates Cunha, and Cunha knows that very well.

“Man Utd remain very confident. Despite the rumours about other clubs – there’s always been a lot of interest in Cunha – Man Utd are the clear favourites. We expect Man Utd to advance on this one in the next days.

“From what I always heard, it’s not about the Champions League football or not, winning the Europa League or not. It’s not about that. Cunha is keen on the move to United. It’s just about completing the contract agreement.”