Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Antonio Conte is “absolutely ready” to get back into management after sending a “clear message” to Man Utd, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half to last season, which saw them finish third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick and earn him the permanent head coach position.

However, this campaign has not started well for Man Utd with Carrick’s men sitting 12th after taking just five points from their opening five matches of the season.

That has seen pressure grow on Carrick with rumours that Man Utd could even look to give him until the November international break to improve results and performances.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea head coach Conte has been heavily linked with taking over from Carrick and Romano has now revealed it is the Italian’s “mission” to manage a “historical club” when he resumes his managerial career.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Antonio Conte gave a strong quote to The Athletic over the recent days, saying, ‘I like when there are clubs with a top history who are maybe now in a difficult moment and they want to go to a club. I can help to restore the tradition, to restore the history and to win together again.’

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“So Antonio Conte is sending you a clear message.

“Some of you are already asking me about Manchester United and what can happen.

“What I can tell you is that Antonio Conte is absolutely ready to restart.

“Antonio Conte left Napoli in the summer and Antonio Conte would be ready to restart. He rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia. He rejected approaches from Turkey because he wanted to go to a historical club and in a top, top league.

“So this is the mission.

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“Then let us see what is going to happen. At the moment, it is the intention from Antonio Conte. We will see all the rest.”

Conte at Man Utd would ‘all fall apart at the seams eventually’

However, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has raised doubts about whether Conte would be a good fit at Man Utd for the long term.

Cundy said on talkSPORT: “He gets results quickly, he is a fiery Italian and he will fall out and did fall out [at Chelsea].

“Not just falling out with the people that he works for, fell out with a couple of players, things went south very quickly.

“He did win the Premier League, did win the FA Cup.

“If Jose Mourinho is a 10/10 in terms of losing your head, Antonio Conte comes in at about a seven or a six.

“He’s not quite on the same level, but it will all fall apart at the seams eventually.”

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