Man Utd still want to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano clears up rumours about their “dream target”.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer market with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe targeting improvements in attack as a priority.

Despite making some enquiries about midfielders, Man Utd ended the summer transfer window without a signing in that area, which was seen as a major oversight by many fans and former players.

Since then, there has been speculation about lots of different midfielders joining Man Utd in January with Conor Gallagher, Angelo Stiller, Baleba, Adam Wharton, Andrey Santos and Elliot Anderson some of the names linked.

And now transfer expert Romano insists there are still a lot of names on the Man Utd shortlist for the winter window but that Baleba appears to be at the top of their list.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to close this video with midfielders, guys, as many of you keep asking me. There is a lot of confusion in the media: who is the dream target for Manchester United in midfield?

“My information, guys, remains that there are several names, and we will discuss all of them in the videos these days. But I keep telling you that Man Utd want Carlos Baleba and Baleba wants to go to Man Utd.

“The conversation with the player and his agency is very good. In August, Brighton didn’t want to sell the player. In January, it is likely to be a difficult deal again because Brighton insist on not selling the player. But for the summer, let’s say for 2026, Man Utd see Baleba as a priority target.

“I gave you a video last summer saying Baleba will remain a target if the deal doesn’t happen now. Man Utd want to insist on the deal in 2026, and that remains the case. Man Utd still want Baleba and Baleba is still very keen on a move to Man Utd.

“So, Baleba is a name we have to keep very high on Man Utd’s shortlist for the midfield.”

Spanish website Defensa Central has claimed that current Man Utd midfielder Casemiro has been offered a new contract at Old Trafford with the Red Devils looking to more than cut his salary in half.

The report adds: ‘United’s priority is to renew Casemiro’s contract for another year. His current contract expires in 2027, he earns £350,000 a week, and the Old Trafford club wants him to stay but on a much lower salary: £130,000 a week . This figure is ridiculous, and Casemiro will likely reject it. If that happens, [Aurelien] Tchouameni is the Red Devils’ first choice.’